Cindy Lange-Kubick: Hope in the cracks of a warming world, Oct. 8, 2018

“The challenge also brings up opportunities; there are other kinds of fuels we can use and be a leader in the world and focus on that.”

Before I have time to ask if he’s checked the EPA website, he says: “Our challenge is there are people who don’t believe in climate change, right?”

But the scientist knows this: Global warming will cause island nations to disappear. Places such as Glacier National Park will disappear, too, and he’d like to take his son for a visit before it does.

“When I see this I feel depressed; at the same time, I know we need to work through it, that’s what I’m saying.”

A complex problem, with complex solutions, Mahmood said.

His advice: Don’t give up.

And how can we?

A new baby came into my life in June. Her name is Elise Grace and she is a wonder like all babies, but especially so because she is tied to my heart.

In 10 years, the girl just discovering her toes will be a fourth-grader. I would like to think that my granddaughter’s elementary school science project will explain how the countries of the world came together to save the planet from doom back in 2018.