Cindy Lange-Kubick: Honoring the war dead from a curve in a Nebraska highway, Nov. 11, 2012

BELDEN -- It started with a tree in 2005, the year three brothers from Belden shipped out to Iraq.
Belden is a little bit of a town, a feed store, a bar, a post office, a square of hilly streets that dead end into the Cedar County countryside.
Kenny Hintz lives in a tan ranch house at the end of one of those streets.
He was working east of town the year the Nebraska National Guard 189th Transportation Company deployed.
Every day, he passed a single cedar tree in the ditch off Nebraska 20 on his way to his maintenance job in Laurel.
He noticed it every time he went around that curve in the road.
"Sort of like a lone soldier," the Vietnam vet said late last week, a solid man in a black ball cap and blue jeans.
It made him think of those soldiers. So he hung Christmas ornaments on the scrubby branches -- soldiers' names printed on each one.
He didn't decorate just for the Campbell boys -- Jody, Brian and Casey -- but for everybody in their unit.
Soldiers from Wayne and Norfolk and Laurel and Coleridge.
The cedar gave Kenny's spirits a lift when he drove by, like it was waving.
Melissa Campbell, Jody's wife, started helping with the tree, too. They bought yellow ribbons at Christmas time.
A man from Laurel with a grandson in Iraq carved letters into a wooden sign and planted it next to the tree. God Bless our American Troops.
Kenny planted small American flags in the grass around it.
People started calling it the Troop Tree.
Then one day, Melissa called Kenny crying. The cedar had been cut down and left in the ditch.
Like a fallen soldier, Kenny thought.
"She was pregnant and that tree was kind of a hand hold for her and when she got upset I got upset, he says.
He wrote a letter -- "a nasty letter" -- to the Sioux City Journal. And the newspaper wrote a story of its own.
Later, they discovered the tree had been cut down during a clean-up at the farm.
And, in the end, it turned out to be a good thing, Kenny said late last week.
Strangers read the stories.
"Other people stopped by and made things, and it kind of escalated like that."
He's standing in the ditch, beside the new tree, a blue spruce that a couple planted and watered until it thrived.
That summer, the Campbell brothers came home safe to a big small-town welcome.
But their unit came home one man short.
* * *
The signs were Kenny's idea.
There are two of them, 4-by-8-foot sheets of plywood painted white and stuck in the ground behind the blue spruce.
The idea came to him after the 189th came home, thinking about the price Nebraska had paid, all the soldiers from all over gone.
1 SSGT SHANE M KOELE 3-16-05 WAYNE
2 SGT JASON T PALMERTON 7-23-05 AUBURN
3 CWO CHRIS ALLGAIER 5-30-07 OMAHA
They added names as the war wore on.
35 1LT JACOB N FRITZ 1-20-07 VERDON
36 SGT RANDY J MATHENY 2-4-07 MCCOOK
37 SGT WAYNE R CORNELL 3-20-07 HOLSTEIN
Kenny does the research. He searches online, scours the paper, hoping they don't miss any soldiers with Nebraska ties.
Melissa stencils the names in black. Jody helped her with some of them, but there was one name that he traced alone.
30 SGT JOSHUA A FORD 7-31-06 WAYNE (PENDER)
The 20-year-old was killed by a roadside bomb, leaving behind his father and stepmother, his three sisters and a fiancée in Pender.
All the names touch her heart, Melissa says. But especially that one.
"It could have been my husband, you know?"
The baby she was carrying that year turned 6 last week. Their "military baby," she says. They have a 3-year-old, too, and a baby on the way.
Writing the names isn't sad for her, it's not work.
"You want to honor those soldiers."
And it's not work for Kenny, standing in the ditch as his grandson plays. And it's not about him, either.
"Don't make it about me. It's about these people."
* * *
Kenny grew up on a farm south of town, left for Vietnam in 1969, as soon as he finished high school.
"I volunteered but they would have drafted me."
The old school building still stands, a brick ghost on the hill, all the glass gone from its windows.
He worked on airplanes in the war as a crew chief. Came back to Belden and opened a garage, married and raised four children. He's a great-grandpa now.
They were losing about a plane a week during his tour, he says.
Before the airplanes took off he was the guy who closed the door.
"I shut you into that thing."
He thinks about the planes that didn't come back. How he'd look inside and see those faces for the last time. He doesn't remember the names.
Sometimes, he thinks he doesn't want to remember.
Maybe it's his head protecting him from the hurt.
When he came back from the war -- back to the world, they called it -- he flew into San Francisco, wearing his uniform.
A woman spit on him.
He hung his uniform in the closet.
When people drive down the highway past the signs and the flags and the flowers and the crosses, he hopes they whisper a prayer. He hopes they remember the soldiers still fighting, waiting to come home.
* * *
Strangers leave flowers.
Kenny's grandson emptied his piggybank and bought pinwheels one summer and they sparkled in the sun until the wind weathered them, like it weathers the plywood, and the flowers.
A barber in Laurel puts out a can for donations to help Kenny replace the flags when they fade and fray.
A woodworker made the white crosses, hanging on a board shaped like Nebraska and painted red.
Jody comes to help mow, cutting the grass in a big ribbon up the hillside. Kenny's old neighbor Harold Huetig, who "chased the Germans" in World War II, helps. People show up and take a turn trimming, watering. When a soldier dies, they bring the board to Melissa.
"There's no committee," Kenny says. "It just gets done."
56 CPL ADRIAN ROBLES 10-22-08 SCOTTSBLUFF
57 CAPT ROB YLLESCAS 12-1-08 OSCEOLA
58 SGT JUSTIN J DUFFY 6-2-09 COZAD
Trucks honk as they head down the highway. Kenny raises a hand. An airplane leaves a white trail in the blue sky. Shadows dance over the empty bean fields, the brittle brown grass. Kenny's grandson hangs his jacket on a flag, runs up the hill searching for gopher holes.
There are 73 names on the two boards, 73 crosses, 73 flags.
"War is terrible, you know," Kenny says. "I'm glad we haven't had to add a name for a year now."
His grandson picks up faded silk flowers. His neighbor Harold leans on his cane.
Kenny sees the rose bush he planted this summer.
Hard to believe, he says, but it survived.
