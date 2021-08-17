Cindy Lange-Kubick: Honoring the war dead from a curve in a Nebraska highway, Nov. 11, 2012

The 20-year-old was killed by a roadside bomb, leaving behind his father and stepmother, his three sisters and a fiancée in Pender.

All the names touch her heart, Melissa says. But especially that one.

"It could have been my husband, you know?"

The baby she was carrying that year turned 6 last week. Their "military baby," she says. They have a 3-year-old, too, and a baby on the way.

Writing the names isn't sad for her, it's not work.

"You want to honor those soldiers."

And it's not work for Kenny, standing in the ditch as his grandson plays. And it's not about him, either.

"Don't make it about me. It's about these people."

* * *

Kenny grew up on a farm south of town, left for Vietnam in 1969, as soon as he finished high school.

"I volunteered but they would have drafted me."

The old school building still stands, a brick ghost on the hill, all the glass gone from its windows.