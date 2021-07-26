Cindy Lange-Kubick: Homeless honor friend who died on the streets, Nov. 9, 2003

"I hadn't seen him that happy in a long time."

Larry died alone.

He was just 49, but his liver was shot. He had emphysema and pneumonia. He'd been married and divorced twice. Had drifted miles away from his three grown kids.

I think he just accepted what he was," Doug explained. "And he stayed away."

He was down and out.

"But he was a human being," Jim said as the morning guests at DayWatch gathered out of the cold. "He was a person."

The pallbearers waited for Larry Jr. to pick them up at DayWatch the day of the funeral. They wore their new shirts, a whiff of Old Spice in the air.

They were still waiting when the sleek black limousine pulled up and opened its doors for mourners who couldn't fit in the son's car.

I looked out the window Friday morning and there was a long black limo in the driveway loading up homeless people," remembered Alan Green, DayWatch executive director.

Mike Heflebower from Wyuka sent it over.

He was just doing his job, Mike said. Larry's son couldn't chauffeur all of his dad's friends.