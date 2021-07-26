Cindy Lange-Kubick: Homeless honor friend who died on the streets, Nov. 9, 2003

Larry Welch Jr. asked his father's friends to carry his casket.
They said they'd be honored.
So the son went to the Goodwill store and bought plaid shirts with collars.
One for Randy Hand.
One for Jim Williamsen.
One for Doug Sound Sleeper, who found Larry Jr.'s dad on a park bench in the shadow of the State Capitol three weeks ago, head back, cap over his eyes. like he was just sleeping one off.
The pallbearers wore their new, shirts to the chapel at Wyuka on Oct. 24, and Doug wore his again Friday, two weeks after he helped bury his buddy.
It's a warm shirt, he said, eating foil-wrapped Halloween candy for breakfast at DayWatch.
"It reminds me of him.
Larry Welch Sr. was homeless. Doug and Jim and Randy were his companions on the streets.
Larry was a good-looking guy once. He made his friends laugh. He dreamed of writing a hit country song.
Everyone called him Turtle because he walked so slow, said Jim, a blue-eyed, whiskered man who was with Larry on his last day
They went to the top of the Capitol that Friday and looked down at the city spreading in every direction at their feet.
"I hadn't seen him that happy in a long time."
Larry died alone.
He was just 49, but his liver was shot. He had emphysema and pneumonia. He'd been married and divorced twice. Had drifted miles away from his three grown kids.
I think he just accepted what he was," Doug explained. "And he stayed away."
He was down and out.
"But he was a human being," Jim said as the morning guests at DayWatch gathered out of the cold. "He was a person."
The pallbearers waited for Larry Jr. to pick them up at DayWatch the day of the funeral. They wore their new shirts, a whiff of Old Spice in the air.
They were still waiting when the sleek black limousine pulled up and opened its doors for mourners who couldn't fit in the son's car.
I looked out the window Friday morning and there was a long black limo in the driveway loading up homeless people," remembered Alan Green, DayWatch executive director.
Mike Heflebower from Wyuka sent it over.
He was just doing his job, Mike said. Larry's son couldn't chauffeur all of his dad's friends.
"The easiest way and the best way to do it was to bring them up in the limousine. We had it out and it was ready to go."
That was so fine, Larry's friends said.
The whole morning was fine.
Sitting up front in the chapel. Listening to the minister give the eulogy.
"He said everything just like a poet," Doug said.
Seeing Charlie Marti, the bicycle cop, paying his respects.
You can't put handcuffs on my dad today," Larry Jr. joked.
Reading the card on the flowers from a woman who walked, past Larry on her way to work at the Capitol.
"He was a good man and I will truly miss him," the card said. "From the young lady with the dimple on Centennial Mall."
Jim and Doug and Randy about busted out laughing during the last song.
Well I see him every day in that blanket that he calls home...
He says brother can you spare, can you spare a dime?,
That was Larry, Jim said.
"He was a heck of a panhandler. He had a real soft voice and those puffy eyes - they were happy to give him money."
After the music they carried the casket "to the hole in the ground," Doug said. And everyone who wanted to ride in the limousine did.
When the funeral was over, Larry's kids served lunch to the pallbearers and the mourners from the homeless shelter.
They had sloppy Joes and creamy potato salad.
" It was the first thing to go," Doug said last week as he finished his breakfast of chocolate at 23rd and R streets.
"It was the best potato salad I ever had."
