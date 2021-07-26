Cindy Lange-Kubick: Holidays at Aunt Clara's, Dec. 25, 2003

First a toast.
One of Aunt Clara's special Christmas highballs. Bourbon and Seven for all the grown-ups!
Then a hug from Aunt Clara.
She's so glad to see you.
The tables have been set since Tuesday, covered with Aunt Clara's tea towels to keep dust off her best china.
Come on girls, crowd into the kitchen to see Aunt Clara make her mashed potatoes.
A whole stick of butter Aunt Clara? Really?
Aunt Clara's cardboard fireplace - fake red brick and a painted yellow flame - is leaning against the living room wall, where it always leans in December, near the statue of the Virgin Mary and the framed photograph of the Polish pope.
Pope John Paul II, born on Aunt Clara's 14th birthday. God bless him.
It's time to sit down to dinner. Find your seat.
Is that the phone?
It must be Jim, Aunt Clara says, passing the heavy black telephone around the big oak table until everyone has a chance to say hello to Jim in Pittsburgh, one of the far-flung Skorupas who won't make it home for Christmas this year.
Jim's little brother Joe is 51.
Joe lives in Lincoln.
He's never spent this day anywhere but in Aunt Clara's little white house on Main Street in Duncan.
Not once.
Never wanted to be anyplace else but here, with the smell of fried chicken and Aunt Helen's cinnamon rolls and all those warm Skorupa bodies pressed into two rooms.
Aunt Clara never had children. Never left the house she moved into with her mother in 1935.
But she's always had Christmas.
This was her present to them, she'd tell her nieces and nephews.
Christmas at Aunt Clara's.
It still is.
Clara Skorupa is 97.
The townspeople crowned her Queen of Duncan a few years back. She was their postmistress for 44 years.
She still walks to Mass every day at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.
She can't polka anymore, but she still makes a quilt every year for the church bazaar.
And every Dec. 25, she boosts the population of this central Nebraska town by 10 percent, give or take a Skorupa or two.
Last year, 43 people jammed into Aunt Clara's, where if you get up to use the bathroom or step outside for some fresh air, you're sure to lose your seat.
Last year, the youngest was a 4-month-old baby boy.
The oldest?
You guessed it.
Aunt Clara is the last of her generation.
Aunt Helen died in 1999. Uncle Ed's been gone six years. Joe's dad died in '77.
Back in the '50s, Joe's parents packed the car with kids and presents and drove nine miles west on Christmas morning.
They could smell Aunt Clara's fried chicken from the front porch, her mashed potatoes, that good garden corn she froze over the summer.
Everyone got a little piece of optatek, thin Polish bread, like a Communion wafer.
Merry Christmas, they'd say, breaking off a small piece for every relative in the room.
Joe was the little boy who played football in the yard after Christmas dinner with his brothers.
The boy who pressed his nose against the living room windows to watch the trains go by.
The teenager who sat at card tables in the living room with his cousins.
He's been at the big table for 30 Christmases now.
His two girls are in college.
Now he's the dad.
The uncle with grey in his hair. The guy who sneaks out after supper to put on the Santa suit.
Aunt Clara is his family's connection to the past, Joe says.
Their brother Al's been missing from the big table for three years now. Cancer.
The great aunts and uncles are gone. The grandparents. Both parents.
There have been marriages and divorces. New faces filling places in the dining room. And so many kids stuffed into the living room, crowded as a one-room country school.
And always Aunt Clara, who loves them all the same.
A few years ago they convinced her it was too much work to keep frying all that chicken.
Everyone brings something now, but no one wants to tell her to quit having Christmas.
What about next year, they all ask as they file out the door, bellies full, souls satisfied.
If I'm here we'll do it again, Aunt Clara says.
It's Christmas 2003. Aunt Clara is here, and the Skorupas are heading to Duncan.
To the little white house on Main Street.
