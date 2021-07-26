Cindy Lange-Kubick: Holidays at Aunt Clara's, Dec. 25, 2003

Now he's the dad.

The uncle with grey in his hair. The guy who sneaks out after supper to put on the Santa suit.

Aunt Clara is his family's connection to the past, Joe says.

Their brother Al's been missing from the big table for three years now. Cancer.

The great aunts and uncles are gone. The grandparents. Both parents.

There have been marriages and divorces. New faces filling places in the dining room. And so many kids stuffed into the living room, crowded as a one-room country school.

And always Aunt Clara, who loves them all the same.

A few years ago they convinced her it was too much work to keep frying all that chicken.

Everyone brings something now, but no one wants to tell her to quit having Christmas.

What about next year, they all ask as they file out the door, bellies full, souls satisfied.

If I'm here we'll do it again, Aunt Clara says.

It's Christmas 2003. Aunt Clara is here, and the Skorupas are heading to Duncan.

To the little white house on Main Street.

