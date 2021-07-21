Cindy Lange-Kubick: Hey, What's your name, your burger's ready, Nov. 3, 2002

They’ve been castaways from Gilligan’s Island.
They’ve been Santa’s reindeer and every planet in the solar system. They’ve been the stars of “Friends” and Curly, Moe and Larry.
When the lunch group was small they’ve posed as Abbott and Costello. Or Felix and Oscar.
On a more prolific Thursday they’ve passed themselves off as the Twelve Apostles.
But what they’ve never been is themselves.
It’s a seven-year tradition for this bunch of Lincoln Benefit Life employees who down cheap burgers and fries each Thursday noon at P.O. Pears — the homey downtown bar and grill where nobody knows their names.
Diners familiar with the P.O. Pears routine know that customers line up in front of a pair of gaping red plastic lips to order lunch. The cashier takes a name and when the food is ready employees holler over the intercom: Bruce, your burger is ready. Donna, your fries are up.
So when Dave Colgan and Weldon Manley ordered on a Thursday way back when, Dave spit out Weldon’s name and Weldon became Dave.
The next week they kept up the pretense.
And when other computer programmers from their department joined them, they joined the charade.
They didn’t just swap names. They created a weekly theme, taking on the monikers of movie stars or action heroes, and, yes, Nebraska football players.
On the walk over from work at 13th and N streets — and for the past 2½ years on the long drive from 84th and Van Dorn streets after the company changed headquarters — they’d discuss their ordering ruse.
Joe Kottas explained this over the remains of his burger recently.
“Last week some of us went to Cleveland to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, so this week we were rock groups.”
That means Joe ordered under the pseudonym “Cream.” Bill Wiebelhaus was “The Who.” Larry Haines “The Everly Brothers.” Crystal Tegtmeier “The Beatles.”
And so on.
One Thursday there were seven for lunch. They ordered as Monday. Tuesday. Wednesday …
Another Thursday with seven for lunch they ordered as sloth. Envy. Gluttony. Wrath …
“We’ve also been the nine positions on a baseball team,” said Gary Arnold, aka “The Supremes.”
One week when they ordered as elements — oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen — someone in the group claimed to be water.
Water was chided when his order was up.
“They announced, ‘The person needing a science lesson, your food is ready,’” remembered Gary.
They often entertain holiday themes, like in December when they order as something they want for Christmas.
Someone, for instance, might give the name: “My two front teeth.” Or, “A new car.”
“Weldon’s always, ‘A date with Lisa,’” joked Dave.
They’ve been the Flintstones, The Simpsons, Scooby Doo. (That week the cook announced, “Everybody in the Mystery Machine, your order is ready.”)
“Did we do the Brady Bunch?” someone asks.
“Yes,” a voice down the table answers, “because someone was Marsha, Marsha, Marsha.”
It’s become a game for the P.O. Pears cooks — who have also been the subject of the Thursday game — to guess the weekly theme, like a slightly skewed version of “Jeopardy.”
“We always look forward to it,” said Manager Scott Singleton. “It’s always a surprise.”
Occasionally they have regulars who bandy about fake names, the manager said. A guy who claims he’s Satan, for instance, or another who goes by the handle, Stupid, but 90 to 95 percent of customers tell it like it is.
Except for these clever computer programmers.
Last Thursday, on Halloween, they bucked tradition. While young women in ruby-colored slippers picked up their lunch fare under the name “Dorothy,” they tried something new.
Their unusual “names” floated over the intercom as they picked up jalapeno burgers and cheeseburgers, hold the pickle.
“Cousins Enter World On Same Day … Real World Needs A First Day Too … What Page of ‘Plainsong’ Are You On? … Better Late Than Never …”
The theme? Headlines from Lincoln Journal Star stories by Cindy Lange-Kubick.
One of their more obscure themes, but good enough for a burger or two nonetheless.
