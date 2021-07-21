Cindy Lange-Kubick: Hey, What's your name, your burger's ready, Nov. 3, 2002

They’ve been castaways from Gilligan’s Island.

They’ve been Santa’s reindeer and every planet in the solar system. They’ve been the stars of “Friends” and Curly, Moe and Larry.

When the lunch group was small they’ve posed as Abbott and Costello. Or Felix and Oscar.

On a more prolific Thursday they’ve passed themselves off as the Twelve Apostles.

But what they’ve never been is themselves.

It’s a seven-year tradition for this bunch of Lincoln Benefit Life employees who down cheap burgers and fries each Thursday noon at P.O. Pears — the homey downtown bar and grill where nobody knows their names.

Diners familiar with the P.O. Pears routine know that customers line up in front of a pair of gaping red plastic lips to order lunch. The cashier takes a name and when the food is ready employees holler over the intercom: Bruce, your burger is ready. Donna, your fries are up.

So when Dave Colgan and Weldon Manley ordered on a Thursday way back when, Dave spit out Weldon’s name and Weldon became Dave.

The next week they kept up the pretense.