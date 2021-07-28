Cindy Lange-Kubick: He's making progress with every little wave, March 24, 2004

“How’s our dude doing today?”
“He’s doing just great.”
Nancy Kubes answers for the “dude” in Corona pajama pants and matching T-shirt — Scott, her hazel-eyed son, who lives in Room 236 at The Ambassador Lincoln.
Her grown-up boy, nearly 23, can’t speak to her anymore, at least not yet. But he blinks his eyes for yes. He waves goodbye.
He gives the nurses — especially the cute ones — high fives.
“Gosh, he’s made so much progress,” says Nancy, showing off the skilled nursing home that has cared for Scott since September.
Scott is her middle son. He wasn’t a choirboy, she says.
He was drinking on Nov. 22, 2002, the night of the accident.
He wasn’t wearing his seat belt when he swerved to miss a deer, broke the passenger window of his Honda Civic with the right side of his head and landed 100 feet away, breaking his back and scrambling his brain.
No one else was hurt, Nancy says, thank God.
Scott was in intensive care for nearly a month in Omaha. He came to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, and they did all they could for him.
Then he needed a new place to live.
Nancy and her husband, Mike, were turned down 12 times before The Ambassador said they’d take Scott.
“It was the first time in those nine months I was at my wits’ end.”
He’s too young, some of the care facilities told her. He won’t fit in.
We aren’t prepared to care for someone with a brain injury, others said.
“I was out there begging people,” she says, sitting with Scott in the dining room helping him play a game of bingo.
She did find a place in Omaha that specialized in caring for people with injuries such as Scott’s. But it didn’t work out.
Then, lucky 13.
“From the moment we walked in here, I knew this was the place.”
***
Scott arrived on Sept. 5. The staff had painted his room and put up a manly wallpaper border, with bears and log cabins and fir trees.
Scott liked to be outdoors. He graduated from East High School in 1999 and went on to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He was a math major. He loved numbers. He wanted to be a teacher. He thought the Dave Matthews Band rocked.
He played the guitar.
At night, when he has his breathing treatments before bed, Richard Young, his respiratory therapist, plays that guitar for him.
In the morning, when the nursing assistants get him up for the day, they turn on the boombox, and the Dave Matthews Band comes roaring out.
During the boys state basketball tournament, they drove him over to East High to watch a game.
In the fall they loaded his wheelchair in the van for a Nebraska Wesleyan football game, to watch his little brother Matt play.
Grandma Marilyn Vontz visits him in the morning and Grandma Ella-Mae Kubes comes in the afternoon.
His dad arrives right after work, and his mom visits in the evening. Matt comes, too, and his big brother, Chris, and all kinds of friends.
But even when they’re not around, Scott has a family, Nancy says.
For six months, the other residents would say hello and pat his arms while Scott just stared.
“They never gave up,” says Nancy. “And now he’s waving back.”
A few weeks ago a white-haired woman approached her.
“I’ve been praying for Scott every night,” she said. “My prayers have been answered — I can see he’s getting better.“
***
Tracy Krysl reads Scott his horoscope. The certified nursing assistant taught Scott to blow kisses.
Once when Scott was frustrated he raised a middle finger.
Tracy laughs.
“I don’t think that was intentional,” says Grandma Vontz, here for her morning visit.
Having Scott there is good for everyone, Tracy says.
“It’s good for our morale. We feel like we’re accomplishing something instead of going the other direction.”
And now there’s another young guy on the floor — James.
Once Nancy came to visit and Scott and James were in the physical therapy room with “Gravedigger” blaring on the stereo.
When Scott’s life shattered that November night, it changed so many things. All the dreams gone with that phone call.
But they’re adjusting.
And every day they adjust a little bit more.
Grandma Kubes comes to see Scott Friday afternoon. They sit outside the dining room listening to a band of senior citizens play “My Wild Irish Rose.” Paper shamrocks dance, hanging from strings on the ceiling.
The grandmother taps Scott’s fingers on his tray, keeping time to the music.
“Swallow,” she tells him, wiping the drool. “Scottie, you’ve got to remember to swallow.”
Scott looks at a visitor with his clear hazel eyes. “Can you wave?” his grandmother asks.
His hand starts to lift. He can do it, but not today.
Her grandson was such an outgoing person. He could carry on a conversation with anyone.
“He hardly ever met a stranger,” she says.
They’re getting ready to go outside for a walk. She’ll put on Scott’s Husker visor and his Oakleys and push him in his wheelchair.
There’s a park nearby and spring, spring is finally coming.
