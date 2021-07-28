Cindy Lange-Kubick: He's making progress with every little wave, March 24, 2004

At night, when he has his breathing treatments before bed, Richard Young, his respiratory therapist, plays that guitar for him.

In the morning, when the nursing assistants get him up for the day, they turn on the boombox, and the Dave Matthews Band comes roaring out.

During the boys state basketball tournament, they drove him over to East High to watch a game.

In the fall they loaded his wheelchair in the van for a Nebraska Wesleyan football game, to watch his little brother Matt play.

Grandma Marilyn Vontz visits him in the morning and Grandma Ella-Mae Kubes comes in the afternoon.

His dad arrives right after work, and his mom visits in the evening. Matt comes, too, and his big brother, Chris, and all kinds of friends.

But even when they’re not around, Scott has a family, Nancy says.

For six months, the other residents would say hello and pat his arms while Scott just stared.

“They never gave up,” says Nancy. “And now he’s waving back.”

A few weeks ago a white-haired woman approached her.