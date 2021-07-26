Cindy Lange-Kubick: Her very first birthday bash, May 21, 2003

"I decided, well, this is what I'll do. I'll invite these people to have some ice cream with me at Mel's," Frances explains.

Blanche Root runs Mel's Mini-Mart. The store was once a family room and bedroom at the back of her house, but 17 years ago Blanche and her husband, Mel, turned the rooms into a small grocery store.

Mel is gone now and Blanche runs the store. It's a homey place with a pot of coffee on every morning and seating for four at a table covered with a red-checked cloth. She serves ice cream out of a tan Montgomery Ward freezer. And cones are just a quarter.

The more Frances thought about all the people who'd helped her, she knew they couldn't squeeze into the space between the discount bin and the microwave at Mel's.

"I got to thinking they may have some children at home who'd like some ice cream and spouses who'd helped just as much. It just grew and grew."

And that's the other story.

How she decided to hold her party at the United Methodist Church, which she attends faithfully, when able, and provides with bouquets of irises in season.

How she told everyone to show up on the last Saturday of March at 2 o'clock.