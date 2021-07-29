Cindy Lange-Kubick:From destruction, a dream for Sri Lanka, March 10, 2005

In the west, where they live, the government has rebuilt roads and the trains are running, but tons of rubble remains.

"The government has promised that they will all have a government-donated home one day. That will be a miracle."

But Sriyani has a big dream.

She wants to build new homes for all 1,541 families from their center who lost theirs in the tsunami. She needs to raise $7 million.

So far, $300,000 in donations have come in.

She has been on Fox News, the BBC, CNN.

"I am pretty shy," she says. "They just show up and I realize I have to stand up and speak for these people.

"I've got to be bold."

She stays up late writing grants and gets up at 6 a.m. to send their youngest son, Luke, 14, to school.

Last week, the government told her they finally had land for them. Enough to build apartments for 300 families. They will have two plots, one in the city, another 10 miles away. Because the island is so small and usable land is so precious they will build up - apartment buildings. One for 96 families, the other for 200.