Cindy Lange-Kubick:From destruction, a dream for Sri Lanka, March 10, 2005

She was at church when the tsunami came.
In the middle of the sermon, they got word of the big flood, and the church emptied.
It was over by the time Sriyani Tidball drove to the beach outside Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka.
Over, but not over.
More than 10 weeks have passed, and the tiny teardrop-shaped island, one-third the size of Nebraska, still is mourning its dead. At least 40,000, maybe more. And a million left without homes.
Bill Clinton came last month. George Bush, the father. Colin Powell. Prince Charles dropped by just last week.
The "Tsunami Tour," the 55-year-old mother of four calls it.
Heads of state and dignitaries parachuting in, five countries in three days, to see what the tidal wave left behind.
Then, like that great wall of water, they disappear.
"But it's OK," Tidball says. "It keeps it on top of people's minds."
She won't leave the island where she was born anytime soon. At least not until May, when she needs to return to Lincoln, where she and her husband, Tom, spend half the year. They have a magazine to produce, Lincoln Today. She's the editor. He's chief photographer.
Sriyani and Tom met at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They have spent the past 24 years building a refuge for the beach people near their apartment in Colombo, where they live the other half of the year.
It has grown from a makeshift operation, the couple handing out powdered milk from the back seat of their car, to a registered charity with 65 employees.
In the days after the tsunami, their center, the Community Concern Society, became a refugee camp. Donations poured in from Lincoln. Schoolchildren sold cookies and held fund-raisers. People wrote checks for $5 or $10.
The society bought everything from mosquito nets to school supplies with the nearly $30,000 Nebraskans sent.
The school is running again, along with the weekly medical clinic and sewing school for women.
But people still come every day, hundreds lining up outside the doors in the morning. They need kerosene to cook. Shoes and socks. A coconut scraper. A pan.
It is worse in other parts of the country.
"These people have us as advocates," Tom says. "The rest of the country, it's just tragic story after tragic story."
On the east coast, he says, there are many people still waiting for help.
In the west, where they live, the government has rebuilt roads and the trains are running, but tons of rubble remains.
"The government has promised that they will all have a government-donated home one day. That will be a miracle."
But Sriyani has a big dream.
She wants to build new homes for all 1,541 families from their center who lost theirs in the tsunami. She needs to raise $7 million.
So far, $300,000 in donations have come in.
She has been on Fox News, the BBC, CNN.
"I am pretty shy," she says. "They just show up and I realize I have to stand up and speak for these people.
"I've got to be bold."
She stays up late writing grants and gets up at 6 a.m. to send their youngest son, Luke, 14, to school.
Last week, the government told her they finally had land for them. Enough to build apartments for 300 families. They will have two plots, one in the city, another 10 miles away. Because the island is so small and usable land is so precious they will build up - apartment buildings. One for 96 families, the other for 200.
People won't be able to return to the beach, where they lived before. The government has a new rule: No houses within 100 meters of the ocean.
They have enough money now to build 230 apartments.
"I'm just going to go one home at a time.
***
They feel so blessed. Not one of the people who come to their center died or lost a family member.
But they have listened to the stories. The man who told them he lost his wife and six children. The mothers who had babies pulled from their arms. The man said to have lost his toenails, sucked out by the force of the water.
Sriyani and Tom attended a memorial service for a family they knew. A mother and father and their two daughters, 14 and 16.
They were on the highway, heading south for a holiday, when the wave swept them to sea.
They held the service in Colombo, at the school the girls attended.
The big room was filled with people.
"It was heartbreaking, you could just hear the sound, the sniffling all the way through, no one could stop.
"That was the story of so many people. How do you pick up the pieces and go on?"
***
Nearly every weekend, Tom and Sriyani drive 10 miles from their apartment to Kotalawelapura. It's one of the bigger refugee camps in their area, at an old rundown school.
Almost 300 people live there, 79 families, four families in each classroom, old sheets tacked up for privacy.
At the Community Concern Society they call it "our camp."
Staff members visit often during the week, organizing activities for the children and bringing fresh vegetables, medicine and cereal for the babies.
Sriyani and Tom come on the weekend just to hang out.
A few weeks ago, Tom was playing with the children. He saw Sriyani surrounded by mothers.
One mother was telling her story. How the water came and took her house. It was just a poor house, made of pieces of wood, but they had tea to drink and she had fruit to sell. In that house she had a life.
"I'd do anything," she told Sriyani, "just to have a life again."
And then another woman began to talk. She sold fish. She came home and cooked dinner. "I had a life, too," she told Sriyani.
Tom watched the women talking. The first woman had ovarian cancer and Sriyani brought her vitamins. She had children and grandchildren in the camp. Her name was Sharma.
"She started to cry and I looked over and Sriyani was crying," says Tom, "and then they all started to cry."
His wife has a heart for people, he said, especially poor people. She feels their loss.
"Her real talent is to be right there on the street with the people. They love her for that."
Sriyani loves a challenge, her husband says.
Right now the challenge is to build houses.
The women come to her. She tells them about the big dream she has for the future, the apartments she wants to build.
It's hard for them to think so far into the future when their needs are so present. A pot to cook in. Fuel. Soap.
But one of the women listening understood as another asked Sriyani for help with supper.
"Let her look for homes," she told the woman.
"You can share my coconut scraper."
