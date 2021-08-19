Cindy Lange-Kubick: Feeling blessed and heartbroken after Marathon Monday, April 17, 2013

My niece Katharine Lange finished the Boston Marathon in 3 hours and 49 minutes on Monday.
This is what the Lincoln relatives usually say when we get word our sweet Boston College girl has completed the world's premiere marathon: Way to go, Katbo!
It's not what we said this time.
This time we just said: Thank God.
Thank God, you're OK.
Katharine's photo already was on Facebook when word of the explosions broke.
She'd accomplished a personal best time in her third, and likely last, Boston Marathon, trotting beside her college roommate and 23,000 other runners -- and walkers and wheelchair racers and at least one boy who went the distance on stilts.
She finished.
Not everyone did.
Because soon word came that those explosions were caused by bombs. And that the bombs did what bombs do, whether planted on a roadside near Baghdad or on Boylston Street.
In the minutes that followed, we did what people all over Lincoln, all over the country, all over everywhere did. We picked up our phones.
We flooded the city-turned-race-track-turned-crime-scene with unanswered calls and text messages.
Most of us eventually got an answer.
Katharine's came in an email with a one-word subject line: Safe.
If you didn't know what the Boston Marathon was all about before April 15, 2013, you do now.
The way the city shuts down for Marathon Monday and Patriots Day, all the little kids out of school, businesses locking their doors.
All 26.2 miles lined with zaniness and joy. Bostonians holding signs and offering oranges and Kleenex. Clapping and singing. Shouting encouragement at strangers in running shorts.
Katharine heard her name all day long.
"It never stops," she said Tuesday morning during a layover at the Newark airport, delayed a day on her way to a long-delayed high school graduation trip with her grandma and mom in Florida.
She was a little sore.
She was a little tired.
And she was sad.
"I'm sorry if I cry. … It's just really, really sad. That day in Boston is, it's such a beautiful display of humanity … people all coming together for this one event."
Katharine, 22, ran cross-country at Pius X -- like her brother James and her sister Elizabeth before her.
She knew she wanted to run a marathon someday, and when she went away to Boston College, it gave her entry into a coveted club.
Every year, student runners band together and race for charity, raising money for the Campus School for profoundly disabled students ages 3 to 21 on the rolling college campus.
More than 200 BC students train all winter and line up at the back of the pack on Marathon Monday wearing school colors -- gold and maroon shirts with their names inked across the front.
This year, race day was perfect. Sunny, highs in the 50s. Running weather.
Katharine took off with her roommate, Erin. They planned to meet after the race under the "N" sign in the alphabetically arranged area for family and friends to find each other after the race.
Her legs felt good.
The crowd buoyed her.
She ran fast.
She crested Heartbreak Hill, the last of four hills that make the Boston race so challenging, and when she passed her school at the 21-mile mark -- where she will graduate with a teaching degree next month -- the students went crazy, yelling her name.
Four friends took to the street to run beside her up the block.
A mile later, her brother appeared.
James had run two Boston Marathons at Boston College.
He'd spontaneously run the last leg with Katharine last year, wearing khakis and Keds and encouraging her to finish in the record-breaking heat.
This year, a plan: Run a few miles, veer off at Coolridge Corner, two miles short of the finish.
In the end, he kept running.
And in the end, she needed him.
A marathon is an amazing feat. It's about running and it's about heart and fortitude, camaraderie, joy.
Katharine felt all of that when she ran down Boylston Street.
"Crossing the finish line, and watching other people cross, it's such a personal triumph."
And you know the rest, or you have heard a version.
The walk past the finish line, past the medical tents and the volunteers offering blankets and Gatorade and snacks and a medal.
The sound of the first blast. A generator? A grandstand? A construction crane?
The sound of the second blast.
I don't like this, she told James.
It's fine, he told her.
It's fine.
They watched ambulances fly by. Police and marathon volunteers arrived, yelling at everyone to evacuate.
And Katharine said what any sister would say: James, I told you this wasn't good.
They started through the chaos, the sound of sirens that didn't stop, helicopters overhead.
James had his phone.
"Thank goodness he was there."
He loaned his phone to worried runners, and before the city shut down cell service, they tracked down Katharine's roommate, stopped at the 25.5-mile mark with the pack still on the course.
They walked another hour to James' apartment.
They did what much of America did. They turned on CNN.
"I still think I'm in shock somewhat about what happened," Katharine said the day after Marathon Monday.
A day of beginning to sort out the how and the what -- bombs in pressure cookers inside backpacks. And the beginning of the sorrow of who -- an 8-year-old boy running to his dad, a 29-year-old woman cheering on a friend, a graduate student at Boston University, 176 more injured.
On Tuesday morning, Katharine was looking forward to hugging her mom and grandma when her feet hit the ground in Tampa.
Somewhere warm and away.
She thought about what if. What if she had run 10 minutes slower? If her friend had run three minutes faster?
She felt blessed.
She felt heartbroken.
