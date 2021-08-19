Cindy Lange-Kubick: Feeling blessed and heartbroken after Marathon Monday, April 17, 2013

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My niece Katharine Lange finished the Boston Marathon in 3 hours and 49 minutes on Monday.

This is what the Lincoln relatives usually say when we get word our sweet Boston College girl has completed the world's premiere marathon: Way to go, Katbo!

It's not what we said this time.

This time we just said: Thank God.

Thank God, you're OK.

Katharine's photo already was on Facebook when word of the explosions broke.

She'd accomplished a personal best time in her third, and likely last, Boston Marathon, trotting beside her college roommate and 23,000 other runners -- and walkers and wheelchair racers and at least one boy who went the distance on stilts.

She finished.

Not everyone did.

Because soon word came that those explosions were caused by bombs. And that the bombs did what bombs do, whether planted on a roadside near Baghdad or on Boylston Street.

In the minutes that followed, we did what people all over Lincoln, all over the country, all over everywhere did. We picked up our phones.