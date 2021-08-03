Cindy Lange-Kubick:Even with all he left behind, man's life still a mystery, Aug. 31, 2008

Bill was the man's first name.
His wife called him Bear and he called her Boo. After she died he lived alone in their stone ranch near the Country Club. He called it his Bear Cave. The cave was Bill's escape.
His world was small. Neighborhood grocery, gas station, a few neighbors over the fence.
His obituary this spring was a single sentence - the way he wanted it, private as he was. No services. No survivors.
And no last name in this story, because that's the way he would have wanted it, private as he was. Today Bill's belongings will disappear. Strangers will cart them home from an estate sale, miles from the estate. "In respect of the wishes of the deceased owner," the auction advertisement reads, "the personal property will be sold off premises."
Bill collected things. I watched his house empty because he lived next door to Heidi Piccini, my friend, a woman with the world's kindest heart who was there when he died.
Heidi had never been inside the house next door.
Sorry, Bill told her when she came to the door, he'd invite her in but the Bear Cave was full.
A compulsive hoarder.
Those are words psychologists might use to describe the older man with mutton chops and kind blue eyes who couldn't find a seat for a guest or a spot on his stove to cook a meal.
It took most of the summer to clean out his three-bedroom house. To clear the bushes that shielded Bill.
To dispose of all he saved.
Old cars were unearthed from the garage. A Steinway grand piano from the living room. Stacks of magazines - decades of American culture captured on the pages of Life and Look.
Fifty boxes of books. Hundreds of gadgets and knickknacks still in their shipping boxes. Dumpster after dumpster of discards.
After Bill died, I heard about his other house, a few miles away. No one lived there anymore.
But sometimes a man with mutton chops would park in front and watch the place, haul in boxes he couldn't wedge into 1,922 square feet of Bear Cave.
When roofers replaced the worn shingles there he kept them, stored in the basement, along with sacks and newspapers and empty deli containers, receipts and maps and wood, nearly everything that ever touched his hands.
I heard sad stories, too, about a son who died at 26 of cancer, and of two estranged stepchildren.
I heard Bill was an only child who came from money and once worked at a bank. And I read a 1971 newspaper story about his travels to the Antarctic with his wife, a woman who told the reporter: "I suspect our next trip will be around the world."
Around the world?
Did Bill make it around the world? What happened to the young businessman who sailed around Cape Horn and visited penguins that left him alone at the end, with pizza ovens and paper shredders, sewing kits and vacuum cleaners and maps to places he'd never see.
Neighbors don't know.
They lived side by side for 10 years, Bob Lange says, but he couldn't say too much about Bill, except he respected him, and his boys thought he looked like Neil Young without the guitar and he was friendly out in the yard but otherwise kept to himself.
"He didn't open his life to anybody."
My friend Heidi knew Bill as the man who shared her driveway. Who sent her family flowers when they moved next door and gave her son a whole bag of candy bars for Halloween.
Ray Mitchell knew him as a fair man to work for as he painted his houses over the decades. As the man who paid him to paint all the fire hydrants in his subdivision because they looked shabby.
And as a man who couldn't throw away a thing, not even an empty cardboard box.
"Once Bill had something in his possession, he never wanted to let it go."
The painter watched as those two houses filled and as people disappeared. Bill's parents first, and then his son and finally his wife.
The auction will go on for hours today. Two auctioneers, one selling the old, another the new.
Heidi will be there.
That Wednesday when Bill fell, after she found him lying in a river of blood on the street, after the ambulance took him away, she picked up the buttons that had popped from his threadbare flannel shirt.
The buttons were white, laced with blue thread. They looked as though they had been sewn on by hand.
She remembered that once Bill told her that Boo sewed his shirts. The same way he'd told her, with tears in his blue eyes, that she'd been his sun and his moon.
Heidi plans to leave the white buttons at his grave.
It seems right.
He probably wouldn't want them thrown away.
