Cindy Lange-Kubick:Even with all he left behind, man's life still a mystery, Aug. 31, 2008

Around the world?

Did Bill make it around the world? What happened to the young businessman who sailed around Cape Horn and visited penguins that left him alone at the end, with pizza ovens and paper shredders, sewing kits and vacuum cleaners and maps to places he'd never see.

Neighbors don't know.

They lived side by side for 10 years, Bob Lange says, but he couldn't say too much about Bill, except he respected him, and his boys thought he looked like Neil Young without the guitar and he was friendly out in the yard but otherwise kept to himself.

"He didn't open his life to anybody."

My friend Heidi knew Bill as the man who shared her driveway. Who sent her family flowers when they moved next door and gave her son a whole bag of candy bars for Halloween.

Ray Mitchell knew him as a fair man to work for as he painted his houses over the decades. As the man who paid him to paint all the fire hydrants in his subdivision because they looked shabby.

And as a man who couldn't throw away a thing, not even an empty cardboard box.

"Once Bill had something in his possession, he never wanted to let it go."