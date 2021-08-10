Cindy Lange-Kubick: Don't make them leave summer behind early, May 25, 2010

This column originally ran on May 25, 2010.
It's the latest version of No Child Left Behind - No Child Left Behind at the Swimming Pool.
There is talk of moving up the starting date for Lincoln Public Schools to Aug. 10 beginning in 2011.
You heard right: The first day of school and the second week of August sharing a sentence.
The school board is supposed to vote on the calendar today.
Here at Lincoln Life, we oppose the idea purely on principle.
Perhaps there is practicality involved in the summer-has-barely-begun-let's-start-the-academic-year concept, namely the ability to wedge in finals before the holiday break.
And well, yes, we realize learning is the purpose of public school. (Well, yes, learning and tax-subsidized child care.)
But must we always be practical?
What is summer after all, but the season of impracticality?
Three months of frivolity. Ninety days of blister-popping sunburns, sleepless sleepovers and unrelenting blissful boredom.
The idea of cutting all of that off before the dog days wane and temperatures dip below the heat advisory warning zone is utterly ridiculous.
Back in the un-air-conditioned 1970s, school started after Labor Day. If I were lucky, I'd have my Sept. 2 birthday party in the record books before I had to break out the books and my J.C. Penney plaid jumper.
And when Memorial Day rolled around? School was nothing but a distant memory in the rearview mirror of some friend's car heading to Pawnee Lake.
And even though those days took place in another century, last we heard the ideal of summer still existed - despite year-round soccer and the Prozac-inducing over-scheduling of 6-year-olds.
As far as we know the idea of "Summer!" is still out there, too, although it might be an endangered species.
We've been encroaching on summer's habitat for years.
We've let school slip into the last week of August. And then into the next-to-last week of August. And now it's slipping precariously close to the single digits of August.
It's time to say enough while summer still breathes.
While summer is still overgrown, slightly wild and definitely worth saving.
Summer - and by summer, we mean June, July and August, no more and no less no matter what the calendar says - is the time of year to learn the things that aren't circled in red in a planning book.
Like how to read a book without a quiz over the first three chapters.
How to go to sleep with watermelon juice on your arms and wake up when your eyes decide they are ready to open.
How to sneak out the patio door (and back in) without waking your parents. How to swim like a fish and ride your bike like the wind and watch Nick at Nite far into the night.
How to daydream. How to do nothing well. How to get along with your siblings on a 500-mile car trip. How to nap. How to work on your tan. How to complete the list of chores your mom left in the morning in the 10 minutes before she gets home from work. How to budget your allowance and build a fort and learn to love the smell of just cut grass and appreciate the song of crickets in the quiet. How to count down weeks. How to look forward to the start of school.
Maybe nobody does summer that way anymore.
Maybe summer is an antiquated idea, like taking naps in kindergarten and having your teacher over for dinner and valuing learning over test scores.
But kids still ought to have the option of August without being left behind.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK