Cindy Lange-Kubick: Don't make them leave summer behind early, May 25, 2010

Like how to read a book without a quiz over the first three chapters.

How to go to sleep with watermelon juice on your arms and wake up when your eyes decide they are ready to open.

How to sneak out the patio door (and back in) without waking your parents. How to swim like a fish and ride your bike like the wind and watch Nick at Nite far into the night.

How to daydream. How to do nothing well. How to get along with your siblings on a 500-mile car trip. How to nap. How to work on your tan. How to complete the list of chores your mom left in the morning in the 10 minutes before she gets home from work. How to budget your allowance and build a fort and learn to love the smell of just cut grass and appreciate the song of crickets in the quiet. How to count down weeks. How to look forward to the start of school.

Maybe nobody does summer that way anymore.

Maybe summer is an antiquated idea, like taking naps in kindergarten and having your teacher over for dinner and valuing learning over test scores.

But kids still ought to have the option of August without being left behind.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com. On Twitter @TheRealCLK

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.