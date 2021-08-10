Cindy Lange-Kubick: Demise of my JC Penney dreams, Jan. 12, 2010

Everything in the world was there between the covers of one giant soft-covered, stay-at-home shopping experience.

Every page, something new to want.

And I wanted nearly everything. I pored over those thousand tree-killing pages, turning down corners. Circling my desires in red.

Carefully, I'd copy the catalog number into a notebook, followed by a description of the item and, finally, the price.

My lists were long, and deliveries from the mailman infrequent. Baby-sitting money didn't buy much, even at Penney's.

This didn't stop me from wanting and tallying and, eventually, after much whittling down of the list, letting go of my desires until the next catalog arrived.

I spent hours eyeing the bedding - imagining my room transformed into a shag-carpeted, color-coordinated oasis from the harshness of suburban life.

The eyelet comforter and that ruffled bedskirt. Some extra pillows, with shams! Maybe a canopy bed to go with it?

I longed for the flower power sleeping bag. (Bought it. Still have it.)