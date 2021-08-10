Cindy Lange-Kubick: Demise of my JC Penney dreams, Jan. 12, 2010

This column originally ran on Jan. 12, 2010.
The JC Penney catalog was my introduction to coveting.
In the days before mega malls, before dot-com shopping had a computer to call home, a girl could spend entire Saturdays daydreaming about plaid skirts and pea coats.
And a boy could spend entire Sunday afternoons pondering the mysteries of beige bras and days-of-the-week panties. Or so I've heard.
And now I hear the fatter-than-a-phonebook, glossy-paged repository of all my girlhood dreams is almost out of print.
Fall & Winter 2009 is Penney's catalog swan song.
The last of the big department store Big Books - Sears said adios in 1993 - is calling it quits.
Sales have been sinking - the catalog shrinking - since 2000. Its demographic is aging, according to the department store, and circulation has plummeted from 14 million to a mere nine.
The news made me sad. In the same way I get a lump in my throat when I see a phone with a cord, or a record album, or an episode of "Seinfeld" with Elaine in shoulder pads and big hair.
I haven't ordered from Penney's since junior high, back in the '70s when the catalog was hot. (Along with disco, leisure suits and platform sandals.)
Everything in the world was there between the covers of one giant soft-covered, stay-at-home shopping experience.
Every page, something new to want.
And I wanted nearly everything. I pored over those thousand tree-killing pages, turning down corners. Circling my desires in red.
Carefully, I'd copy the catalog number into a notebook, followed by a description of the item and, finally, the price.
My lists were long, and deliveries from the mailman infrequent. Baby-sitting money didn't buy much, even at Penney's.
This didn't stop me from wanting and tallying and, eventually, after much whittling down of the list, letting go of my desires until the next catalog arrived.
I spent hours eyeing the bedding - imagining my room transformed into a shag-carpeted, color-coordinated oasis from the harshness of suburban life.
The eyelet comforter and that ruffled bedskirt. Some extra pillows, with shams! Maybe a canopy bed to go with it?
I longed for the flower power sleeping bag. (Bought it. Still have it.)
I skimmed over the men wearing nothing but Jockey shorts, staring into the distance as if pondering whether to use a pitching wedge or a nine-iron from 60 yards. (Who posed like that in briefs? And smiling, too?)
But the women? The happy, pretty, JC Penney catalog models?
I wanted to be them.
I wanted the shiny, swinging Brady Bunch hair. And the long,long legs.And the clear Cover Girl skin.
And, of course, a long, long list of cool fall fashions. I'm convinced my growing up would have been infinitely poorer without the Big Book.
I borrowed a copy of the last of the so-last-century catalogs, coming in at a mere 809 pages.
There are no plaid sport coats or his and hers matching pearl-button western wear.
But you can still find velour track suits in lime green on Page 60. And modest beige bras and cotton briefs - along with a plunging underwire in a leopard skin pattern (Page 139) - and the Inquisition inspired "Flexees Waistnipper" (Page 154).
There's a happy man on Page 333, holding a coffee mug and wearing a knee-length night shirt, straight from "It's a Wonderful Life."
It appears the matching bedding of my girlhood is still available (Page 705), along with satin sheets (Page 659), cable-knit sweaters (Page 32) and models with shiny, swinging Brady Bunch hair (everywhere).
I'm not breaking out the red pen. And my desires - again - won't make it as far as the mailbox.
But I've marked a few pages with sticky notes in solidarity.
And sympathy.
