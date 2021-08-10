Cindy Lange-Kubick: Dear (Montana) John..., Nov. 2, 2010

John wasn't one of them.

That's why last week, I sent a message to a laptop in Montana - "Are you still there? Do I need to change my writing style to hear from you again?" - and received one of John's long, thoughtful emails in reply.

In the past three weeks, he'd lost his sister, John wrote. And he'd lost an aunt who meant a lot to him.

"My life has been consumed with grief … And a lot of my zest has been temporarily derailed."

The man who'd spent most of his working life in human services shared some details, segued into a quote from Nelson Mandela and used his semicolons sparingly, but accurately.

Quintessential John: sound, spell-checked and sprinkled with anecdotes.

He wrote this after the University of Nebraska band didn't get to fly to the bowl game in December: "The only solace is that, I would guess the life expectancy of those who 'toot and march' is longer than those who 'tackle and block.'"

And this, after a column on no Plan B for the arena: "I wonder if the reason he has no plan B is because he has no alternative or because he 'wants' no alternative."