Cindy Lange-Kubick: Dear (Montana) John..., Nov. 2, 2010

This column originally ran on Nov. 2, 2010.
I just call him Montana John.
A few years back, when John started writing to comment on my columns, he signed his sage and sensible e-mails this way: John, Helena, Mt. And then sometimes, John in Montana. And sometimes just plain John. A couple of times, as a way of explaining his connection to Nebraska, he added his roots: John, Helena, formerly of Fremont.
But he nearly always prefaced his electronic signature with just one word: Cheers!
I've never met John. But I'd always feel better about the world after reading what he wrote.
I'd even Googled him once - which sounds sort of creepy - but he'd sent me so many emails I figured it was worth a background check.
And he turned out to be pretty much as I'd imagined: a nice looking man with mostly salt in his salt-and-pepper beard standing with his fellow Montana Commission on Community Service committee members - which seemed terribly Montana John, by the way.
I'd been missing John lately. I hadn't heard from him in weeks.
Plenty of the strangers you hear from in a job like this are people you'd hate to run into in a dark alley.
Or see their email address more than once in your inbox.
John wasn't one of them.
That's why last week, I sent a message to a laptop in Montana - "Are you still there? Do I need to change my writing style to hear from you again?" - and received one of John's long, thoughtful emails in reply.
In the past three weeks, he'd lost his sister, John wrote. And he'd lost an aunt who meant a lot to him.
"My life has been consumed with grief … And a lot of my zest has been temporarily derailed."
The man who'd spent most of his working life in human services shared some details, segued into a quote from Nelson Mandela and used his semicolons sparingly, but accurately.
Quintessential John: sound, spell-checked and sprinkled with anecdotes.
He wrote this after the University of Nebraska band didn't get to fly to the bowl game in December: "The only solace is that, I would guess the life expectancy of those who 'toot and march' is longer than those who 'tackle and block.'"
And this, after a column on no Plan B for the arena: "I wonder if the reason he has no plan B is because he has no alternative or because he 'wants' no alternative."
After a column on the BP oil spill: "We drive wayyyyyyyyyy too much when we could have walked. One day, perhaps, we will all be extinct and then, in 500,000 years the earth will be a healthier place, with lots of parking spaces."
After a column on Canada: "Every time we send troops to fight another needless war; or pass legislation against gays and lesbians; or treat illegal immigrants like terrorists, we swear that we are moving to Canada."
John wrote after columns on closed restaurants and widows and the visit of a "purposologist" to town.
"Whether we know it or not, finding our purpose or our meaning, is probably what life is all about."
I'm glad my inbox friend is still out there in Helena and still reading my newspaper. And once again offering me wise words.
This last time, though, when he responded to my query, my friend did so with the weight of grief in his words: "I never miss one of your articles, but the lightness of my heart has been replaced with a heaviness that is difficult to shake."
And with a change in his usual sign off.
Peace, cheers, faith - hug your loved ones.
Good advice, as always.
And right back at you, Montana John.
