Cindy Lange-Kubick: Daughter of Starkweather's first victim reflects on all the mass murderer stole, Jan. 19, 2007

***

In time, her mother remarried, and Barb Colvert had a father again and a sister and a brother.

She would be in grade school when she began to wonder who all the relatives were, the uncle and aunts, older than her grandparents.

She learned the story in pieces.

That her mother had married a man named Robert Colvert in 1956. That they'd gone to high school together. That he was a few years older.

That he was a loving and caring man. That he was good at carpentry, like his father. That he loved kids.

That he was the youngest of six and that his older siblings doted on him, the way they doted on his only child, Barb, born five months after he died.

"People didn't talk about the sadness to me. It was all the good things."

Even as a child, she knew there were questions she couldn't ask, memories too painful to bring back to life.

Did her father and mother date in high school?

She couldn't say for sure.

What did they do for fun?

She doesn't know.