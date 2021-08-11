Cindy Lange-Kubick: Coming clean on a grimy word, July 16, 2009

This column was originally published July 16, 2009.
I'm in trouble.
I'm in trouble over the word grimy. I'm in trouble with one mother, one father, three grandmothers and at least one woman who works at the convenience store where three children "who are never grimy" shop.
The trouble started when I went for an ice cream cone at Zesto -- a Lincoln institution -- Sunday night.
I was working on a column about the end of my Zesto boycott, so I made note of the people I saw standing in the sweaty line and licking dripping ice cream.
The man in the muscle shirt. The neighbors I hadn't seen all summer. The young couple making goo-goo eyes at each other.
Grimy kids at the blue picnic table.
A couple of hours later - kids and muscle guy and my neighbors and me long gone - a Journal Star photographer showed up. She took a lot of pictures. One of them showed three kids at a picnic table, cute as buttons in their pjs and play clothes.
Very sweet.
Monday morning, I sat down at my computer and started writing.
Tuesday morning, the paper plopped on front porches and my phone started ringing.
It was a long morning.
The father of the children in the photo wanted to know why I called his kids grimy. So did the children's mother. And so did Grandma One and Grandma Two.
I explained to them all the children I described in the column and the children shown in the photo weren't the same children.
And that I didn't think grimy was as much a bad word as it was a summer word.
It was still wrong, the relatives insisted.
How would you like someone to call your kids grimy, the father asked.
Grandma Three, a caller unrelated to any children spotted at Zesto, asked the same thing. No one should be called grimy, she said, offended by my insensitivity.
I guess grimy doesn't have quite the ring I thought it did. I think of grime as the natural byproduct of sun and sweat, an adjective that describes most of us at the end of a long July day.
When I told my husband about my trying Tuesday, all he said was: What did I tell you about adjectives?
"You should have just said 'children.'"
That's the trouble with journalists. We're always trying to describe things. Details, details, details, our editors tell us.
But details are tricky. How to describe a large person? Robust? (Maybe.) Zaftig? (Perhaps.) Fat? (Probably not.)
An older person? Elderly? (Depends.) Frail? (Possibly.) Spunky? (Heaven forbid.)
Was there a better detail to describe the evening's little ice cream lickers? A better adjective?
Sticky? Dusty? Smudgy? Tousled? Ragamuffin?
I could have rethought grimy.
And perhaps I should have foreseen the confusion and explained the two sets of ice cream-eating children.
So I'm trying to make peace. Peace with the upset grandmothers. Peace with the mortified parents.
Peace with the woman at the convenience store who said she was going to "boycott me" if I didn't make it right.
I wanted to tell her to get in line, but she didn't leave her name.
For the record: The children in the photo that appeared in the paper Tuesday were not the same children I saw at Zesto on Sunday night.
The photographed children came along later. Long after I'd taken my grimy self and my dripping cone home, put on my own pjs and gone to bed.
