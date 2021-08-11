Cindy Lange-Kubick: Coming clean on a grimy word, July 16, 2009

It was a long morning.

The father of the children in the photo wanted to know why I called his kids grimy. So did the children's mother. And so did Grandma One and Grandma Two.

I explained to them all the children I described in the column and the children shown in the photo weren't the same children.

And that I didn't think grimy was as much a bad word as it was a summer word.

It was still wrong, the relatives insisted.

How would you like someone to call your kids grimy, the father asked.

Grandma Three, a caller unrelated to any children spotted at Zesto, asked the same thing. No one should be called grimy, she said, offended by my insensitivity.

I guess grimy doesn't have quite the ring I thought it did. I think of grime as the natural byproduct of sun and sweat, an adjective that describes most of us at the end of a long July day.

When I told my husband about my trying Tuesday, all he said was: What did I tell you about adjectives?

"You should have just said 'children.'"