Cindy Lange-Kubick: Cindy Lange-Kubick: The short busy life of Addie Hestermann, friend to animals, March 29, 2012

On the hurried drive, Jamie kept looking back at Addie, strapped in her car seat. It was like the day you bring your baby home from the hospital, she said.

The way a mother can't help turning around to make sure everything is OK.

* * *

The family moved to Heartland Drive, part of a small subdivision just north of Syracuse, when Addie was 8. They'd been living in Gretna, but Jamie and Scott -- a bank auditor -- both grew up in small towns, and this felt like home right away.

Especially to Addie. She found a group of girls at school and in the neighborhood.

She'd started her fledgling pet-sitting business there and made her first $20 babysitting for Grandma and Grandpa's rambunctious dog, Maggie.

She and her friends opened a lemonade stand at the end of the driveway, attracting neighbors and relatives on summer afternoons and weekends.

And Addie offered spa days, 10 cents for a massage, 10 cents for styling your hair, 50 cents for a package that included a foot massage and nails.

"We were good tippers," her mom said.

By the end of the year, Addie had $87 to deliver to the Humane Society in Lincoln.