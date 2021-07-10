Cindy Lange-Kubick: Can't sink teeth into dental 'miracle' at Omaha churches, July 1, 1999

I've got more crowns than the Hapsburg dynasty, all of them silver.
All of them still silver. At least they were last time I checked my molars -- late Monday night after reading the newspaper story headlined: "Churchgoers tell of miracles in mouths."
Apparently, in the past few weeks, a dozen Pentecostals from four churches in Omaha reported their dental fillings and crowns turned from amalgam to gold.
Poof!
"I didn't feel a thing," said one woman, whose formerly silver filling now gleams golden. Another man had a gold crown appear on a "lower right molar" where none had been before.
They've taken to calling it a Dental Miracle. A sign from the Lord that he is indeed among us.
Apparently such transformations take place on a regular basis around the globe -- sort of like the weeping Virgin Mary at Fatima or Jesus sightings on foggy bathroom mirrors, except with tiny pieces of white enamel bearing witness instead.
Now I hate to be a Doubting Thomas, but are these really miracles?
Is God really wasting her time with the Fairy Godmother bit, whispering, "Oh, honey, keep your wars, keep your poverty, keep all those floods, those earthquakes, those pesky school shootings, I've got something much nicer -- gold for your bicuspids!"
Tricky God, that one.
My Webster's defines a miracle as "an event or actions that appar ently contradicts known scientific laws and is hence thought to be due to supernatural causes, especially an act of God."
Obviously, the word has lost some of its original meaning in the age of Miracle Drugs, Miracle Cures, Miracle Miles, Miracle Bras and, now, Miracle Teeth.
"God works in mysterious ways," my granny always warned us, before whipping out some yellowed Ann Landers column to prove it.
So heaven forbid I, a former Lutheran and born-again Methodist, start dissing miracles.
Even though Methodists don't normally traffic in revelations -- give us some good grape juice and fresh French bread and we're happy -- I am working on my spiritual side.
I'm trying to look at life's mysteries -- fax machines, Spam, the pop ularity of Adam Sandler -- in a more cosmic way.
Right now I'm only a teensy bit ahead of the woman in Anne Lamott's new book, "Traveling Mercies," whose morning prayer is "Whatever" and whose evening ben ediction is a resigned "Oh, well."
Given that tenuous state of grace, it's no wonder the closest I've come to experiencing a miracle was the time I taped a slice of raw potato on a plantar's wart and the wart disappeared.
Not in a Poof! sort of way, but bit by bit by bit after several potato applications.
I'll admit I did go around spreading the word afterward -- not so much because of its supernatural implications but because it saved me $80 at the dermatologist's office.
Thus far, no one has proved or disproved the Rumpelstiltskin-like goings on up Interstate 80. (My dad might say it's something in Omaha water, coming as it does straight from the mighty polluted Missouri.)
It's odd, certainly. And while logic dictates an explanation based on chemical reactions or memory loss, the faithful have other rationale.
It shows "that God's grace is for everyone all the time," one said. (I do hope that includes the cavity-free among us.)
Anyway, who am I to scoff too loudly? I, who experienced the healing powers of an Idaho russet firsthand?
Nonetheless, I'm not going to pray for my teeth to be transformed. (Unless maybe they could be a little bit whiter.)
And if by chance, or by Dental Miracle, I wake up tomorrow with glittering golden crowns?
No doubt about it. I'm keeping my mouth shut.
