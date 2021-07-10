Cindy Lange-Kubick: Can't sink teeth into dental 'miracle' at Omaha churches, July 1, 1999

Not in a Poof! sort of way, but bit by bit by bit after several potato applications.

I'll admit I did go around spreading the word afterward -- not so much because of its supernatural implications but because it saved me $80 at the dermatologist's office.

Thus far, no one has proved or disproved the Rumpelstiltskin-like goings on up Interstate 80. (My dad might say it's something in Omaha water, coming as it does straight from the mighty polluted Missouri.)

It's odd, certainly. And while logic dictates an explanation based on chemical reactions or memory loss, the faithful have other rationale.

It shows "that God's grace is for everyone all the time," one said. (I do hope that includes the cavity-free among us.)

Anyway, who am I to scoff too loudly? I, who experienced the healing powers of an Idaho russet firsthand?

Nonetheless, I'm not going to pray for my teeth to be transformed. (Unless maybe they could be a little bit whiter.)

And if by chance, or by Dental Miracle, I wake up tomorrow with glittering golden crowns?

No doubt about it. I'm keeping my mouth shut.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com. On Twitter @TheRealCLK

