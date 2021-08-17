Cindy Lange-Kubick: Called to visit Thunder Collins, Nov. 12, 2012

He got news this week that his last appeal was denied. But he expected that. Now he can start the next step, a federal appeal.

Pat will type that, too.

She has become a kind of mother figure, he says. "Kind of an advocate a little bit, and a friend, you know."

Pat's red SUV is at the church today, parked just off the gravel road. She has been here most of the afternoon, cutting cake and making coffee and setting out salads for the funeral reception of an elderly parishioner.

She still sews quilts, visits shut-ins, helps when Pastor needs her, but the pain in her heart with Thunder's name on it is gone.

"I have complete peace," she says. "I think God just knew we needed each other."

Her friends don't quite understand. Pat, how can you do that week after week? Aren't you frightened?

It's no different than visiting someone who is shut-in, she tells them. Thunder is shut in. And she is blessed, she tells them, by knowing him.

Pat is cleaning up now, getting ready to go home. She has been checking the mail for a letter from Thunder to find out when she should come next. If one doesn't come today, she'll write him.