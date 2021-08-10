Cindy Lange-Kubick: Brett's last dance, Sept. 10, 2010

Nurses from Horisun Hospice, who'd cared for Brett at her home in Palmyra, found professionals to style her hair and do her nails.

The big day came.

The dance started early, 4 in the afternoon, and was set to end at 7.

Late nights wore Brett out. Her pain was getting worse. Bruises were forming all over her body because her blood wouldn't clot.

She could still walk, but a wheelchair was nearby if she got weak. Everyone was quiet after that first dance. Not sure quite what to do.

Then they just started rocking and rolling, Debbie said. They danced and ate and they all went outside and passed around a football and hummed the Nebraska fight song. Brett’s hospice nurses cheered her on.

And last year's homecoming queen came. And announced this year's queen: Brett Marie Christian.

There was a sash and a tiara, and lots of tears. Brett put her hands to her face, just like Miss America, her mom said. The dance lasted until 8:30 p.m. And she was so happy.

"There were days she got really sad," her mom said, "because of all the things she wasn't going to be able to do."

But she didn't allow the disappointment to stop her.