Cindy Lange-Kubick: Boy's death leads to another's new life, May 23, 2004

Brother's love and heartfelt prayers cause the course of a troubled teen's life to change.
He liked the graveyard.
He had time to think here, mowing around the headstones, wondering about the people whose names were engraved in granite - old priests and young soldiers, whole families resting in a row.
He had time to pray, too.
And young Sean Kilcawley prayed a lot that summer.
The son of an Irish immigrant father and an American-born mother wasn't a priest yet, but he'd longed to be since he was a little boy back in Michigan.
Now he was in Seward, Nebraska, of all places, in the seminary, working at Calvary Cemetery, a peaceful shaded plot of land in central Lincoln.
But part of him was still back in the chaos, back in the house on Elizabeth Drive with his little brother, Kevin.
Sean's mother died when he was 2. His dad remarried and started a new family - two daughters and then a son, Kevin George Kilcawley.
The two boys were 12 years apart. By the time Kevin was in first grade, Sean was taking orders at West Point, a cadet with a 3.2 GPA, studying Arabic.
When Sean was a sophomore, his father and stepmother split up. Kevin's mom, Laurie, moved to an apartment 15 miles away in Ann Arbor, and Kevin and his sisters stayed with their father.
Matthew Kilcawley worked hard and came home tired.
He was drinking too much, remembers the wiry man with an Irish brogue and graying hair.
He was losing control at home.
Sean, the oldest son, took charge.
He'd walk in the door on semester break and bark like a drill sergeant. Clean up this house. Listen to Dad. Do your homework.
It didn't help.
Kevin was slipping away. He'd started bumming smokes as a fourth-grader. A few years later he was skipping school, pilfering alcohol.
Lost. He just felt lost. The drinking and later, the drugs, and the friends he partied with, well, they gave him a place to belong.
After Sean graduated from West Point, he spent three years with the 101st Airborne. Then he landed at St. Gregory the Great Seminary in Seward.
But every day his heart went home.
One day in the summer of 1999, Sean mowed around a grave he hadn't noticed before. It sat in an open spot between rows of pin oaks, a place where the sun could shine on it all day long.
A red-stitched baseball rested on the stone marker, a blue-beaded rosary draped over the flower urn. And beside it, a laminated photograph.
A boy with hazel eyes smiled up at him.
This kid looks about Kevin's age.
He checked the birth date - Aug. 5, 1985 - the same year Kevin was born.
He'd prayed to other souls before. He prayed to his dead mother; he prayed to the saints.
That day he paused at Nathan Raun's grave.
Nathan, you look like a pretty good guy, and you're probably in heaven. I've got a favor to ask.
If you get a chance, could you look out for my brother because he's having a pretty hard time...
***
Chris and Teresa Raun live in a brick house on Lillibridge Street in southeast Lincoln. Chris makes a living in advertising, Teresa works one day a week, a nurse in cardiac rehab.
Their oldest son, Adam, is 20. Next comes Ben, 13, then Sam, 8, and finally 4-year-old Joe. Boys who love baseball and a good joke, like their brother Nate.
Nathan's brain tumor was diagnosed in late January 1998. He died 10 months later, the night before Thanksgiving at 8:25.
Every night his dad's watch beeps at 8:25.
Nate Time. For Chris, it's a time to say a little prayer and connect with his hazel-eyed son.
When Chris and Teresa had to tell Nate the doctors had done all they could, he cried. They all cried.
Five minutes later the tears disappeared.
I want to be buried in the Osco cemetery, and I want you to give Adam my clothes. Dad, I want you to buy Mom a new refrigerator and buy a trampoline for Ben and Sam.
Later that night he woke up in his hospital bed. How much time do I have?
I don't know, his mom said. You could still have a miracle. There's still hope.
Oh, Mama, I just want to go to heaven.
He tried to go back to sleep then, but people kept coming in and out of the room, poking him, taking his blood pressure one hour, his temperature the next.
He rolled over and groaned.
I must be in hell.
That was Nate. Always finding something to laugh about.
They didn't bury Nate at the Osco cemetery with all his Raun ancestors out by Minden.
It's too far away, his mom told him. So Nate picked another spot. A spot in the sun at Calvary, away from the trees, he said, so dogs wouldn't pee on his grave.
A place his family and friends could visit and leave notes and baseballs and rosary beads.
Where his best buddies Alex Essay and Andy Pitsch could leave a Playboy magazine on his 18th birthday and his dad could stick a bloody plastic hand on Halloween, honoring one of Nate's last childhood wishes.
A place a worried seminary student from Michigan might stumble upon â€¦
Nate would have graduated from high school this spring.
And the kids from St. Joseph's Catholic School never forgot that.
On the anniversary of his death last November they held a memorial service at St. Joseph's Church. The girls, now young women, sang "You Are Mine" and the boys wore 5-o'clock shadows with their letter jackets and khakis.
Some of them got up and talked about Nate's famous nachos and sleepovers and the night they double-dared each other to run around the Raun house naked at midnight.
One boy talked about how the other kids teased him when he was in grade school, but not Nate. Nate always took his side.
A girl got up and said the same thing, how Nate changed her life by telling her she was special.
They talked about how much he loved God.
"Nate was an ordinary kid who had an extraordinary faith and belief in God," Alex said.
Nate would have been a star fullback or running back or whatever he wanted to be, Andy said.
"I can feel him here with us."
Kevin Kilcawley was there, too.
The boy from Michigan stood up in the sanctuary, an 18-year-old Pius senior with short black hair, baggy pants, a 3.0 GPA and overgrown tennis shoes.
"Well, a lot of you have gotten to know me," he said. "I came here to start new."
He told a story that began with his brother, Sean, standing over a grave.
"He knew if he could pray to Nathan, maybe Nathan could help me," Kevin said. "Never underestimate the power of prayer."
Then he thanked his parents for driving down from Michigan to be with him on this night.
And he said one thing more.
"I want to thank the Rauns for taking me in."
***
That summer of mowing lawns in the cemetery passed, and Sean moved to Pennsylvania to study theology, returning in the spring to live and work in Lincoln.
Back in Michigan Kevin turned 14, then 15, then 16. And trouble grew along with him, every step of the way.
The cops busted him for smoking weed behind the school. He picked up an MIP. And then another. He ended up on probation, then in boot camp. He skipped school so much he was flunking most of his classes. His GPA: 0.8.
On Mother's Day 2002, Sean called home.
His stepmom told him she'd picked up Kevin from the police station that morning.
Sean, what am I going to do?
Sean had a plan. He'd bring Kevin to Lincoln.
And surprisingly enough, Kevin came. Later, he'd tell his friends he went from partying that morning in Michigan to playing cards in Nebraska that night with a bunch of guys who wanted to be priests.
Is that crazy or what?
But that's who he spent the summer hanging out with - priests and nuns and seminary students like his brother.
He went to Mass every day. He went to confession. He even went to Canada in a bus filled with Catholic kids to meet the pope.
He missed his friends.
But he was straight. No drinking. No drugs.
He'd found something here in this quiet place, something he missed on the streets. He wasn't a bad kid, everyone will tell you that. And his parents had tried. His mom had pleaded. His dad kept giving him one more chance, then another.
Back home he was always searching for a best friend. He found one here:Jesus.
August came.
Sean knew that if Kevin went home he'd slip back, the lure would be too great. He wanted to keep him here. But how?
One Friday Sean had car trouble and he and Kevin ended up downtown at St. Mary's for Mass instead of their usual parish.
As they prayed, a man in a white shirt knelt four rows ahead of them.
After the service, Sean nudged his brother.
I want you to meet someone.
He found the man in the white shirt.
Kevin, this is Chris Raun.
***
Chris called home.
Teresa, I think God has something planned for us.
He'd gone to St. Mary's, he told her, a parish he hadn't visited for two months or more.
And he'd met this kid. Sean Kilcawley's little brother.
By now Sean and the Rauns knew each other. After Sean prayed at Nathan's grave in 1999, he'd asked about the boy. He found out he was Chris and Teresa's son, that they supported seminary students with prayer and financial contributions.
Sean never told them about his plea to their son.
But that day at St. Mary's, he talked about his kid brother needing a place to stay. And that evening Sean and one of the priests dropped by the Rauns' house and filled them in on Kevin's situation.
He sounded, the Rauns thought, like every parent's worst nightmare.
We need to get to know him better, they said.
A few days later, at a dinner for seminary students, Kevin ended up at their table.
They talked and the Rauns felt a tug.
This isn't a bad kid. He's just lost his way.
But right away Kevin told them he had other plans.
"I'm going back to Michigan. I'm definitely going back."
After dinner, Kevin spent the evening talking to his brother and his seminary buddies.
One of the students had been through some rough times growing up.
Think about what God has given you here. What do you have to lose by staying?
For hours, they talked.
Kevin changed his mind.
It was just after midnight on Aug. 5.
Nathan Raun's birthday.
***
Maybe it was all coincidence.
All the little things that happened that brought this black-haired boy to the house on Lillibridge Street.
A boy's grave. A Friday Mass.
A boy's birthday.
The boy's parents sitting at their kitchen table with a nearly 17-year-old stranger the night Nathan would have turned 17, listening to his life story, taking a chance by giving him a chance.
They listened, and Sean prayed to Nathan.
If Kevin is supposed to stay with your parents, help them know that.
They knew. But they had their little boys to think about, too.
"You can live here and I'll love you like a son," Chris told him. "But if you screw up you're gone."
A week later Kevin moved in.
A week after that he started school.
The lost sheep found a flock. The Rauns, their boys, the priests and nuns, the Pius kids and families from St. Joseph's who gathered around to love him and pray for him.
The first year was the hardest.
"I was scared to fall in love with the Rauns. I was scared to fall in love with this life."
He'd go back home to visit and start walking backward. It was like being on a teeter-totter, the holy kid from Nebraska, the party boy from Michigan.
This year was easier. His faith kept growing. He shared his story, his struggles.
His fears.
He prayed to God and he prayed to a boy he never met.
Nathan, I'm afraid. Nathan, Ineed your help â€¦
Maybe it was coincidence.
Or maybe it was providence.
***
Congrats Grad!
The wind batters the sign in the front yard on Lillibridge. But it can't knock it down.
The graduate is wearing a bright yellow shirt. He's posing for pictures and shooting hoops in the driveway with his friends.
Inside the house his mom cuts cake and guests fill their plates with sandwiches and baked beans and fruit salad.
His dad nurses a can of Coke.
His sisters Sarah and Kaytie are here. Sean and the guys from seminary. The nuns from school, here to see the student who won the senior religion award this year.
This is Kevin's day. In August he'll leave for Benedictine College in Kansas. Another new beginning, his dad says.
When Kevin changed, they all changed.
His dad quit drinking, and both his parents gave up cigarettes. His mom prays to Mary now.
"It brought my faith around when I saw what God was doing for this kid," she says.
The Kilcawleys will be back in Lincoln in two weeks, when Sean is ordained as a deacon. Today they sing Irish ballads in the living room.
You should have seen Kevin when he crossed that stage, his mom says. He was beaming, absolutely beaming.
"My miracle boy."
Teresa Raun stands behind her, nodding. Chris is in the front yard with the camera, catching memories.
And on the wall next to the table and the cake is a portrait, a boy with hazel eyes. A boy who died in 1998, but never left his family.
He is smiling.
