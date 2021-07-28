Cindy Lange-Kubick: Boy's death leads to another's new life, May 23, 2004

This is Kevin's day. In August he'll leave for Benedictine College in Kansas. Another new beginning, his dad says.

When Kevin changed, they all changed.

His dad quit drinking, and both his parents gave up cigarettes. His mom prays to Mary now.

"It brought my faith around when I saw what God was doing for this kid," she says.

The Kilcawleys will be back in Lincoln in two weeks, when Sean is ordained as a deacon. Today they sing Irish ballads in the living room.

You should have seen Kevin when he crossed that stage, his mom says. He was beaming, absolutely beaming.

"My miracle boy."

Teresa Raun stands behind her, nodding. Chris is in the front yard with the camera, catching memories.

And on the wall next to the table and the cake is a portrait, a boy with hazel eyes. A boy who died in 1998, but never left his family.

He is smiling.

