Cindy Lange-Kubick:Boys' band stand all ears for amp, Aug.11, 2013

I was on my way somewhere and I was running late and so I drove on past the guitar-playing, peacock-feather waving, sweet corn-selling mosh pit on 27th Street last Sunday.
And then, I slowed down, and then I turned around.
Because I really like sweet corn. And because I'm a sucker for kids selling things.
And because it appeared - from my Hyundai - that these particular kids were really working their gig - in the sun, on the street corner - but without much success.
My U-turn was worth it. For three bucks I got six ears of corn, a peacock feather of my choosing and three hugs.
Hugs! For corn! At the supermarket, they seem to appreciate my business, but a hug? Never.
I circled around the block the next day, curious about the Children of the Corn and their sales model.
And eventually, I tracked down two boys in a band, the brains and brawn of the street corner market.
I found Seth Beem, 12, the drummer for Big Red Rejects and the business end of the business.
And I found guitar player, Will Gades, also 12, the supply side of the business - the corn came from his grandma's Fillmore County farm.
As did the peacock feathers.
"They're everywhere on the ground," explained Will.
So are the peacocks.
"At 6 o'clock in the morning, all you hear are these loud birds. It's annoying."
Will and Seth picked the corn and the feathers and unloaded it all at Seth's house on 26th Street just north of Randolph.
They set a price: $5 a dozen for corn, three peacock feathers for a buck. (They'd heard the zoo was selling them two for a dollar and thought they'd undercut them a smidge.)
They set up a table at the end of Seth's driveway, but that was a bust.
So along with a corn-selling caravan - which included Seth's little sister, Averi, their buddy Dylan Lewis, and half a dozen kids from the block, headed down to the corner.
"It was like the Pied Piper put corn out there," said Will's mom, Julie Nichols. "The whole neighborhood just converged."
Will, a tall seventh-grader with longish brown hair, started playing his guitar. Seth, a shorter seventh-grader with shortish blond hair, ran the money box.
Will played a little AC/DC.
A little Nirvana.
He strummed a little to accompany the neighborhood kids' chants, sort of like a KISS crowd calling for an encore.
The other kids started waving corn and feathers.
At the end of the day they'd sold eight dozen ears, give or take.
They gave some money to Seth's little sister.They gave some money to Dylan. They paid off the neighbor kids - and their moms - in corn.
The $17 each they have left is for band equipment.
They're saving for an amp, said Seth. And they need things like guitar picks and strings, too.
The boys met at Lefler Middle School last year, became fast friends and formed their band through the Northeast Family Center's Academy of Rock.
"They are really, really committed to this," said Will's mom.
But she told them: "Get accustomed to earning a living. If you want to play music, you have to have a day job."
They plan to sell sweet corn again Sunday afternoon.
And they are playing music, too. An Academy of Rock gig at Yia Yia's pizza Sunday night starts at 5.
They'll play some cover songs. Offspring. White Stripes. Alice in Chains.
A few other youthful bands will play, too.
"Our singer recently quit temporarily," said Will. "I don't know why he quit, but I'm the main vocals right now, and I'm not a very good singer."
I'm not worried. His singing sounded fine last Sunday.
And the corn tasted great.
The band's business manager, Seth, already has plans for next year, a bigger, better way to make money for that $200 amp.
"We'll probably detassel."
