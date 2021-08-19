Cindy Lange-Kubick:Boys' band stand all ears for amp, Aug.11, 2013

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I was on my way somewhere and I was running late and so I drove on past the guitar-playing, peacock-feather waving, sweet corn-selling mosh pit on 27th Street last Sunday.

And then, I slowed down, and then I turned around.

Because I really like sweet corn. And because I'm a sucker for kids selling things.

And because it appeared - from my Hyundai - that these particular kids were really working their gig - in the sun, on the street corner - but without much success.

My U-turn was worth it. For three bucks I got six ears of corn, a peacock feather of my choosing and three hugs.

Hugs! For corn! At the supermarket, they seem to appreciate my business, but a hug? Never.

I circled around the block the next day, curious about the Children of the Corn and their sales model.

And eventually, I tracked down two boys in a band, the brains and brawn of the street corner market.

I found Seth Beem, 12, the drummer for Big Red Rejects and the business end of the business.

And I found guitar player, Will Gades, also 12, the supply side of the business - the corn came from his grandma's Fillmore County farm.