Cindy Lange-Kubick: Birthday party celebrates boy's life by giving to sick children, Dec. 13, 2005

Today is his birthday.

His parents and his big sister, Jess, are driving to Omaha this morning with those bags crammed with toys.

They are giving them to Children’s Hospital, where Josh spent so much time the last 15 months of his life.

They want the sick kids to have something special, not just for Christmas, but anytime they need cheering up.

“Whenever Josh got a toy when he was there, it was amazing what it did for him,” Diane says.

They thought about doing it last year, but Josh died so close to his birthday they didn’t have time to plan, and the pain was so fresh.

Sunday, Diane prepared herself.

“I thought of him the whole time,” she said. “He would have loved that party.”

The hardest part came at the end of the day, when they let balloons sail into the sky and sang Happy Birthday to the boy who isn’t here on Earth anymore.

Josh loved birthday parties. Last September, he was so sick and they were rushing around to doctor’s appointments, but Josh made sure they went shopping for SpongeBob birthday plates and party hats for his sister’s birthday.