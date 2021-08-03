Cindy Lange-Kubick: Beloved doctor in a forgotten world, Aug. 9, 2007

Next a man in a plaid shirt stands up. "He was one of my favorite doctors."

Then a teary-eyed man in a Husker cap, a patient since boyhood.

The doctor liked it when he sang, he says.

"Do you mind if I sing now?"

When trouble surrounds us, when evil comes... He sends out his love, on the wings of a dove...

He starts the second verse but falters.

It's OK, someone says. "Nice job."

"Wherever you are, Dr. Martin," the singer says before sitting down, "I love you."

The head of Nebraska Health and Human Services talks. She'd talked to Dr. Martin's family, Chris Peterson said.

"They felt you were his family also, and so did he."

In the outside world, there is an investigation under way, the possibility of more charges against the man accused of hitting the doctor.

In this world of sick men trying to get well, there is pain and sadness. For patients and for staff members, too, wondering how to go on and what went wrong.

And then Dave gets up, a youngish man in paint-splattered pants.