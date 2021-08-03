Cindy Lange-Kubick: Beloved doctor in a forgotten world, Aug. 9, 2007

The morning of the memorial unfolds cloudy and threatening, after a night of gully-washing rain.
Cars fill the parking lot outside the Lincoln Regional Center's Forensics Mental Health Services building, a metal-detecting wand ushering mourners and their umbrellas inside, beyond the locked doors and barbed wire.
This is where Dr. Lou Martin had worked, on and off and on again, for the past 35 years.
And it was here, on S5, a second-floor ward where the most dangerous mentally ill men in the state are patients, that one of those patients, it is alleged, sucker-punched the 78-year-old psychiatrist twice as he walked onto the ward. His head hit the wall, then the floor, leaving him unconscious, and nine days later, dead.
The doctor was the patriarch of this forgotten world.
He drove a fast car.
He wore turtleneck sweaters - he owned a dozen, four black, four gray, four navy blue - and perched his glasses atop his balding head.
He published books. He talked philosophy and science with colleagues and patients alike.
Mostly, he helped sick people get well.
Those people stand up in the cafeteria Wednesday morning, the memorial moved inside to this small space with its institutional green walls, tables and chairs bolted to the floor.
The minister talks first, offering prayer and scripture.
Out of the depths, I cry to you, oh Lord. Lord, hear my cry...
He reads a poem, written by a patient.
Be proud Hippocrates of my friend. This good and loyal physician...
A man named Darrel stands next, holding two sheets of lined white paper. He wrote as the minister talked because patients can't have pens on S5. Pens are sharp and might be turned into weapons.
His beard is long and gray. His arms tattooed with skulls.
I'm not too good at this, he says, his eyes sad.
He begins to read.
"Dr. Martin, as you know, was a hell of a good man... Many times I have arrived here sick, starved and wounded. Sometimes I felt like giving up...
"He always tried to keep hope alive... which is sometimes hard to do in a place like this."
Dwight, the freckled poet, talks next.
Dr. Martin was brilliant, he says. A great mind. But the cool thing was, he didn't talk down to patients.
"He was one of us, and I'm going to miss him."
"I think we all are," a voice calls out from the back of the room.
Next a man in a plaid shirt stands up. "He was one of my favorite doctors."
Then a teary-eyed man in a Husker cap, a patient since boyhood.
The doctor liked it when he sang, he says.
"Do you mind if I sing now?"
When trouble surrounds us, when evil comes... He sends out his love, on the wings of a dove...
He starts the second verse but falters.
It's OK, someone says. "Nice job."
"Wherever you are, Dr. Martin," the singer says before sitting down, "I love you."
The head of Nebraska Health and Human Services talks. She'd talked to Dr. Martin's family, Chris Peterson said.
"They felt you were his family also, and so did he."
In the outside world, there is an investigation under way, the possibility of more charges against the man accused of hitting the doctor.
In this world of sick men trying to get well, there is pain and sadness. For patients and for staff members, too, wondering how to go on and what went wrong.
And then Dave gets up, a youngish man in paint-splattered pants.
He and Dr. Martin had a lot of great talks, he says. Lou told him about seeing Europe after World War II.
The cities were in ruins, he'd say, but people weren't sitting around crying. They were working, re-building.
"And Ithink we can do it, too," Dave says.
The service ends with a benediction, and the room empties.
It's lunchtime and the institution, this forgotten world, rolls on, remembering Dr. Lou Martin.
