Cindy Lange-Kubick: Behind the fine print, there are dreams that die every day, Feb. 8, 2009

This column was originally published Feb. 8, 2009.

The ink on the letter is smeared, as if someone cried reading it one last time before slipping it into an envelope.

It arrived with no name to go with the story it told - the way the calls and e-mails come, one every week now, it seems - so there was no one to ask.

But the people who call and write are all pleading for the same thing: Help for these hard times.

You should write a story, they say.

A story about senior citizens struggling on fixed incomes, like me. Or people who lose their jobs after 21 years, like me. Or someone who bought a house and can't afford the payments anymore, like me.

"I happen to be one of those troubled homeowners facing foreclosure," the woman behind the ink-smeared letter wrote. "I'm writing to you in hopes that you can give a face to those of us in these circumstances … well, not a face, exactly … and not a name, either. …"

She'd read a letter to the editor a few months back. Someone bashing the bailout and the "overspending" of folks who ended up in foreclosure.