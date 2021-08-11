Cindy Lange-Kubick: Behind the fine print, there are dreams that die every day, Feb. 8, 2009

This column was originally published Feb. 8, 2009.
The ink on the letter is smeared, as if someone cried reading it one last time before slipping it into an envelope.
It arrived with no name to go with the story it told - the way the calls and e-mails come, one every week now, it seems - so there was no one to ask.
But the people who call and write are all pleading for the same thing: Help for these hard times.
You should write a story, they say.
A story about senior citizens struggling on fixed incomes, like me. Or people who lose their jobs after 21 years, like me. Or someone who bought a house and can't afford the payments anymore, like me.
"I happen to be one of those troubled homeowners facing foreclosure," the woman behind the ink-smeared letter wrote. "I'm writing to you in hopes that you can give a face to those of us in these circumstances … well, not a face, exactly … and not a name, either. …"
She'd read a letter to the editor a few months back. Someone bashing the bailout and the "overspending" of folks who ended up in foreclosure.
It made her angry, and it made her sad. Angry and sad enough to type two single spaced pages, introducing her family and explaining how they came to face foreclosure.
They are a couple with children and old cars and a 10-year-old TV that doesn't get many channels. They are your neighbors who bring in your mail and water your plants while you're on vacation.
"Just a couple of decent people. …"
And then the economy turned and the business they started failed and the bills started going unpaid.
And reading between the lines, you figure there must have been a second mortgage and an adjustable interest rate as well.
"I won't say we never made bad decisions," she wrote. "I can say we tried awfully hard to make it work. …"
Millions of us - most of us - live paycheck to paycheck. Or close enough to it that it scares us silly to even think about losing our jobs, especially now.
The economic news for us here in Nebraska is not as dire as in other places. Our unemployment rate is still low, foreclosures aren't epidemic.
But when they happen, they happen to real people. People in your neighborhood, and in mine.
Every week, this newspaper prints public notices in hard-to-read fine print. Dreams die there. Houses that were once someone's home are there, only now they're listed in legal terms.
A lot, in a block, in a subdivision, in a county, instead of a cozy two-bedroom on a cul-de-sac close to schools and parks.
Certain things must happen when a bank forecloses on a house. Collection letters, a notice of default, a notice of sale. Lawyers are involved, a trustee is appointed.
Inside a house, that sterile legal process plays out in tears and sleepless nights, uncertainty and hard choices.
"There are a few months of unemployment, and you have to make a decision to give up the health insurance because you can't afford to pay that and keep the heat on."
They are waiting, wrote the woman whose years at home changing diapers and wiping noses don't count for much on a resume.
Waiting for the eviction notice and what comes next.
While they wait, they go to church. "We pray for ourselves and our plight and then feel guilty because we should be praying for all the people with turmoil worse than ours."
The letter has been sitting on my desk for two weeks.
"Maybe you can make a column of it," she wrote. "To try to help others understand that the people losing their homes aren't necessarily irresponsible losers but good families who have had a run of bad luck. …"
Their stories told every day, buried in the newspaper in hard-to-read -- and easy-to-ignore -- fine print.
