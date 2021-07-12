Cindy Lange-Kubick: Back when cars were made of metal - remembering Gold's department store, Sept. 19, 1999

Back when cars were made of metal and all the men wore hats.
Back when television was black and white and silicone was just a sealant.
Before women's liberation and billboards, before Super Kmart and cell phones, there was Gold's.
Lincoln's busy department store, the faded sign on O Street still proclaims.
The building still stands -- with atriums and giant tropical trees where aisles of handbags and rows of gloves used to be. But the folks who work there now no longer pause for a moment of silence each morning as they used to, back then.
Back when Mr. Nathan Gold ran the show.
"It was the best place in the world -- to work for Mr. Nathan Gold," Helen Coleman declared Wednesday over a plate of roast beef and mashed potatoes at The Knolls restaurant in south Lincoln.
Surrounded by former employees of Gold & Co. -- three long tables strong -- Coleman and the others gather twice each year to remember the once-regal downtown department store.
Between the age spots and the laugh lines, the canes and the trifocals, are hundreds of years of retail experience, working for one man.
"We were a family," said 82-year-old Leona LeRiche, who sold everything from hats to baby clothes in her 18 years at the store. "Mr. Gold made us a family."
Nathan Gold, son of the store's founder, William, sold the store in 1964 to J.L. Brandeis. "It was the first of February, on my birthday," said Helen Hinnerichs from handbags. "I'll never forget that day."
Some employees stayed on.
Some even followed the thunder of shoppers' feet to Gateway and Younkers when Brandeis closed the downtown department store for good in 1981.
Still others dried their tears and went to work elsewhere.
All these years later something brings them back together late every summer and early every spring.
Respect, said Charles Adams, former manager of the Food Basket, a full-service grocery store on the garden level of the five-story department store.
"Employees respected Mr. Gold and one another," said Adams, who with his wife, former Green Stamps girl Belva, organized this year's reunion. "We still do."
Their attendance here is proof.
In one corner, now-gray-haired cosmetics girls gossip.
Across the way, Hinnerichs remembers the era of the bucket bag and the wonder bag.
"Handbags were bigger then," she said.
"I dressed the men," said Vy Roby, who spent her career in men's furnishings. "They're a lot easier to wait on than women."
Heads nod over Jell-O salad and blueberry muffins.
Bob Patterson, former floor walker and buyer, is here, looking as dapper as ever in a crisp white shirt and sports coat.
The women outnumber the men now 3 to 1. And numbers are down. The names of their old co-workers -- Tillie and Esther, Erna and MayBell -- show up with bleak regularity in newspaper obituary columns.
Coleman worked 27 years selling Revlon. She matched lipsticks to skin tone and blush to cheekbones, all the while wearing a fashionable hat.
"You got to be known as the hat lady," said a voice from down the table.
The rakish red-lipsticked woman smiled.
"I used to sell the hats right off my head," she remembered. "Every time I sold one I'd put on another."
When that one sold, she'd trot up to the second-floor millinery department for a replacement.
"Remember the parade?" asked Helen Kelley, who keeps a gold-colored tag from the store's money bag on her purse as a souvenir. "The cosmetics girls would always be the singers."
They remember the Gold's picnic, the Gold Tip newsletter, the Saturday morning staff meetings. They brag about their immaculate cafeteria, the company nurse, the gala Christmas parties.
"That's how my boy got his first puppy," said Helen Ferguson, who still works for Younkers.
The store gave out Green Stamps to shoppers. It welcomed newcomers to Lincoln with two free dinners and invited kids 12 and under to a birthday party.
Hazel Lambert Smith organized the monthly Saturday morning affairs. All the children had ice cream and cake, then the store treated them to a matinee.
"We had to stop when the movies got unsuitable for children," said the 98-year-old former head of the store's newcomer welcome service.
Myrna Maxine Schneider ran the elevator as a high school girl before moving to gift wrap.
"Going up?" she'd inquire politely. "Watch your step."
The sales staff dressed their part. The Green Stamps girls wore green and white satin. The men wore ties and jackets. The women all wore hose.
And every morning at 9:30 sharp a bell rang. For one minute all of Gold & Co.'s hundreds of employees stood silent.
Some prayed for strong feet and a willing smile, good sales and a hot lunch. On football Saturdays they prayed especially hard.
"When the store opened, everybody got behind the counter or they'd get run over," Hinnerichs said with a laugh.
The World War II prayers were different.
"When the war was on, we prayed a lot for our soldier boys," Ferguson said.
The war years were tough, Schneider agreed. Silk hose were expensive and required.
"We couldn't afford hose," she said, "so we drew a stripe up the back of our legs."
"Remember Dollar Days?" someone asked over the clatter of flatware. "Remember Midnight Madness?"
Thirty-five years later, everyone remembers.
The hat lady smiled.
"Oh, it was fun."
Back in the days when cars were made of metal and all the men wore hats.
