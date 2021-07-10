Cindy Lange-Kubick: Back when all the cars were made of metal, Sept. 19, 1999

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Back when cars were made of metal and all the men wore hats.

Back when television was black and white and silicone was just a sealant.

Before women's liberation and billboards, before Super Kmart and cell phones, there was Gold's.

Lincoln's busy department store, the faded sign on O Street still proclaims.

The building still stands -- with atriums and giant tropical trees where aisles of handbags and rows of gloves used to be. But the folks who work there now no longer pause for a moment of silence each morning as they used to, back then.

Back when Mr. Nathan Gold ran the show.

"It was the best place in the world -- to work for Mr. Nathan Gold," Helen Coleman declared Wednesday over a plate of roast beef and mashed potatoes at The Knolls restaurant in south Lincoln.

Surrounded by former employees of Gold & Co. -- three long tables strong -- Coleman and the others gather twice each year to remem ber the once-regal downtown department store.

Between the age spots and the laugh lines, the canes and the trifocals, are hundreds of years of retail experience, working for one man.