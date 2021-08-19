Cindy Lange-Kubick: At 43, a first try at two-wheeled flight, July 7, 2013

Last year, the woman who travels the globe learned to drive.

"It was not so hard."

Now the bike.

She'd grown up in a small village: "It was not very common for girls to ride bicycles."

But nearly everyone rides now, including her son and daughter, Arnav and Avani, both teenagers.

So why not learn, too?

"Being in a teaching profession, I am used to learning new things. And I'm around young people, who are always open for new ideas."

She hasn't told her family about her after-research-hours lessons.

A surprise, she says.

They live in a beautiful city, near the Himalayas, and she sees the mountain bikes traveling the trails. She thinks maybe she'd like to do that.

She figures the feeling she has behind the wheel of a car, with the window down and the wind in her face, would be like the feeling of flying down the hill on a bicycle.

Free, she says. Light.

"The only thing is, when you are small you don't know what can happen, so you are free. When you are older, you know the consequences."