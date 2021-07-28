Cindy Lange-Kubick: After countless auditions, John gets his perfect part, Sept. 9, 2004

What a silly question.
He’s not nervous. Of course not.
John knows his part. He knows his cues.
He’s ready for opening night.
“He’s a great actor, and he’s real good at it,” says John’s roommate, sitting with the man he met in special-education class 23 years ago.
James Gregory gives his friend a big cheer.
“Go for it, Bull Dog!”
The bulldog.
That’s John Stokebrand’s role in the Lincoln Community Playhouse Family Theatre’s production of “Go Dog Go.”
It’s perfect for the 36-year-old man built so low to the ground, solid and square.
In fact, it’s the role of a lifetime.
“If there was ever going to be a part for John, this was it,” says the play’s director, William M. Cover II.
“John gave a fine audition. About as professional an audition as anyone could give.”
***
John was in a play once. He was at Lincoln High then. The play was about King Arthur.
He can’t remember the title, but he remembers his lines.
Turn to your left.
Turn to your right.
Keep the king in my sight.
He was in the royal guard, says John Tuesday night. The guards all recited their lines together.
He was thinner then. He carried a sword and wore a helmet and one of those, what are they called?
Robe?
Yes. A robe.
Sometimes John talks too fast. He frowns if you don’t understand what he’s saying. Gives you a look over his glasses.
“What is your problem?” the look says.
John can’t say for sure why he likes to act. He just shrugs his shoulders and smiles, squinting his eyes.
He can’t tell you why he kept showing up at the Playhouse time after time to compete for parts in musicals and children’s shows.
But he did.
“He’s just a natural thespian,” explains Janie Powers-Yetter, a residential manager for Community Alternatives Nebraska.
“He loves to sing out loud and perform.”
And his apartment is just down the hill from the brick theater on South 56th Street.
He tried out for “Stuart Little.” And “Seussical.” And “How to Eat Like a Child.” And so many other plays he can’t remember.
After every audition the directors told him if he got the part they’d call him.
“No one called me for it, so I tried again,” he explains. “Many times.”
Playhouse education director Laurie Lessman remembers John showing up for nearly every play and musical the Playhouse has staged in the past five years.
Always on time. Always prepared.
“His voice is gorgeous.”
But sometimes when he sang his words weren’t clear. And there never seemed to be just the right part for John.
The last play he read for was based on a book by P.D. Eastman. A book about big dogs and little dogs, red dogs and blue dogs.
After that audition, the phone rang in his tidy two-bedroom apartment.
“My director called me. He said, ‘John, you got the part.’”
John smiles.
He folds his hands in his lap.
How did that make him feel?
John looks down at his hands.
“I be happy.”
***
John is Bull Dog.
It says so right on his dressing room door.
He takes a long time changing Tuesday night.
It’s dress rehearsal.
He puts on his blue painter’s pants with the blue tail sewn on the back. He slips a blue T-shirt over his bulldog belly. He pulls his pale blue bulldog ears over his glasses and fixes them on top on his dark brown hair.
He opens his door.
“Will, can I have help, please?”
His director fixes his suspenders. One of the straps was backward.
“OK? Set?”
John is set.
“Cast on stage, please” the director says.
“Cast on stage.”
***
The first time John walks on stage he is pushing a little wooden dog on wheels. He walks fast, smiling at the empty chairs.
When he walks off he’s huffing. He sits down in a plastic chair.
He waits for his next cue.
John can’t walk too far or too fast. He has a problem with his right leg. In one of the play’s last scenes the actors jump up and down on purple bubble wrap.
John’s not doing that. Instead Bull Dog carries a big purple bag with bubble wrap inside on stage and gives it to the other dogs at the Big Dog Party.
His character sings with the other dogs, though. He drives a pink play car around in a circle. He has one line, all by himself.
“Go around again!”
He stands alone and says his line.
Each word is easy to understand.
At the end of the night, when the director gives “notes” on what needs to be improved, he mentions John only once.
John’s got his part down.
***
James is waiting for John when rehearsal is over.
He sits outside in the dark with a stack of books and a flashlight.
John hands him a pop. Caffeine- free Diet Pepsi, the kind James likes best.
“I was waiting for him to do that,” James says. “He does that every time.”
All night John has been hungry. He works during the day, assembling darts for a local company.
He forgot to eat supper.
“James will make it for me,” he says.
When James makes a face, John scolds him.
“James, friends do that.”
Then John pulls a small envelope from his pocket.
“James, I got the tickets!”
The two friends cheer.
Four free tickets. All the cast members get them so they can invite their friends and family.
“All four together,” John says, counting each one.
The flashlight lights the dirt path back to their apartment.
John walks slowly, short of breath, down the hill.
His legs bow out, just a little bit, like a bulldog.
He’s ready for opening night. When “Go Dog Go” finishes its run, he’s going to audition again.
He thinks he’ll try for the part of Daddy Warbucks in “Annie” next.
But right now James is thinking of sitting with his friends and watching John, clapping as loud as they can when he takes the stage.
“I’m glad he’s in it,” James says. “I know he’s real good.”
John agrees.
“Yep,” he says.
The perfect Bull Dog.
