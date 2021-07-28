Cindy Lange-Kubick: After countless auditions, John gets his perfect part, Sept. 9, 2004

John can’t walk too far or too fast. He has a problem with his right leg. In one of the play’s last scenes the actors jump up and down on purple bubble wrap.

John’s not doing that. Instead Bull Dog carries a big purple bag with bubble wrap inside on stage and gives it to the other dogs at the Big Dog Party.

His character sings with the other dogs, though. He drives a pink play car around in a circle. He has one line, all by himself.

“Go around again!”

He stands alone and says his line.

Each word is easy to understand.

At the end of the night, when the director gives “notes” on what needs to be improved, he mentions John only once.

John’s got his part down.

***

James is waiting for John when rehearsal is over.

He sits outside in the dark with a stack of books and a flashlight.

John hands him a pop. Caffeine- free Diet Pepsi, the kind James likes best.

“I was waiting for him to do that,” James says. “He does that every time.”