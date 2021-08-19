Cindy Lange-Kubick:A son's love for his dying mother, March 7, 2013

His mother's face peeks out from under a pale green comforter. She was always small, fine boned; now she is tiny. Sometimes she is confused. She thinks it is night when it is morning; she thinks she is home in Baghdad, she wonders where her friends are.

Her brown eyes open and stare up at her son -- one of four left living after cholera killed the others.

Sometimes they just talk with their eyes, the son says.

He leans over the bed, speaks to her in Farsi.

He kisses her cheek, like always.

He raises the hospital bed, adjusts the catheter. He folds the green blanket and props it on one side of his mother, adds a pillow on the other to prop her up.

He wheels the hospital tray table over from the corner and brings a plastic tub from the bathroom. He pours warm water over his mom's hands, washes them with soap that smells like coconut.

He tucks a bath towel around her neck.

He remembers the day they came here. Snow was on the ground and the apartment was cold. They had no food.

He found a woman outside, clearing the snow with a machine.