Cindy Lange-Kubick:A son's love for his dying mother, March 7, 2013

Hussein Al Khazraji sops and cleans. He feeds his mom. He washes her. Coaxes her to take her pills -- the white one with the bitter taste, the pink one she thinks is poison.
The son's eyes are tired.
He is fixing breakfast in the small kitchen of the apartment on G Street.
Potatoes cooked soft in a skillet, spooned onto a plate.
Chunks of mild cheese and pats of pale butter. Heated honey poured into a dish. Pita bread.
Hot tea in a jelly jar, sweetened with two scoops of sugar.
His mother is sleeping down the hall in a small bedroom with white curtains and two twin beds.
Her name is Sultana, the name of a princess.
His mom is like a princess, Hussein Al Khazraji says Tuesday.
"She is a special mom."
And she is dying.
Last night, she was in pain. That is why her son is tired. When she is awake, he is awake.
Her stomach keeps her awake. So he gave her the pills. He massaged her skin to help her digest.
At 3 a.m. when she closed her eyes, he went to sleep.
* * *
Hussein came to Lincoln last year. Catholic Social Services helped the 44-year-old and his mother get this apartment on the first floor of a brick building with green trim. They gave them a table and chairs, a couch, beds.
Sultana had her first seizure four days later. He took her to the hospital until they couldn't do any more to make her well.
For more than six months, she has been in Tabitha's home hospice program. Nurses come twice a week. A home health aide comes every afternoon.
Social worker Kerri Denell comes every week.
"My true opinion is she is still alive because of his care."
Hussein cooks and cleans. He feeds his mom. He washes her. Coaxes her to take her pills -- the white one with the bitter taste, the pink one she thinks is poison.
He remembers the first time he had to give her a suppository.
She punched him.
He struggles with the word for his mom's feelings.
"I tell her. 'Remember when you did for me? Change me? Now this my time to do this for you.'"
* * *
He carries the tray of food into the bedroom.
His mother's face peeks out from under a pale green comforter. She was always small, fine boned; now she is tiny. Sometimes she is confused. She thinks it is night when it is morning; she thinks she is home in Baghdad, she wonders where her friends are.
Her brown eyes open and stare up at her son -- one of four left living after cholera killed the others.
Sometimes they just talk with their eyes, the son says.
He leans over the bed, speaks to her in Farsi.
He kisses her cheek, like always.
He raises the hospital bed, adjusts the catheter. He folds the green blanket and props it on one side of his mother, adds a pillow on the other to prop her up.
He wheels the hospital tray table over from the corner and brings a plastic tub from the bathroom. He pours warm water over his mom's hands, washes them with soap that smells like coconut.
He tucks a bath towel around her neck.
He remembers the day they came here. Snow was on the ground and the apartment was cold. They had no food.
He found a woman outside, clearing the snow with a machine.
He didn't know much English, but he made signs for food with his hands and she pushed the machine ahead of them all the way to Family Dollar.
She made words on a piece of paper for him -- telling people who he was and his problem speaking English.
Now he has learned a little, he says. He speaks Arabic, Kurdish, Farsi, Turkish, too.
He wants to thank people for being good. Everyone from Tabitha helping him keep his mom at home. The nurse named Melissa. Kerri.
He thanks Kim -- a woman whose boyfriend lives down the street -- who comes to visit.
"She love my mom. She cry when she see her."
He makes her dinner to thank her.
* * *
Tuesday, he tears off a piece of pita bread and dips it in warm honey.
Beghir. Beghir.
Bite. Bite.
His mother opens her mouth.
Then he holds up the tea.
Chi? Chi?
He talks loudly because his mom can't hear.
He holds up bites of cheese, slices of butter, pieces of soft potato. His mom has no teeth, he explains. When he makes chicken, he puts it in the blender. Sometimes she wants "strong" food, he says. Food like beef that he chews first, then gives to her.
"Like a bird."
Hussein smiles.
He needs new teeth, too. Some of his are rotting and need to come out. Those teeth hurt. His back hurts and he worries he won't be able to work when his mom is gone. Thursday, he is driving to Omaha to complete his application for his green card.
He worries about her. What will happen if he gets sick? Will the worker know how to feed her, make her take her pills?
"My time is not for me," he says.
His time is for his mom now, because her time was always for him.
"She worked while you asleep. She cry for you to smile. She gave you her life."
He wipes the corner of his mom's mouth with the towel.
He talks about the orange trees back home, his mom in the kitchen.
How much salt, pepper, how much garlic to add to the chicken or the fish. "She is my teacher."
* * *
Sun shines through the white curtains.
Hussein pours water into a small glass. He holds out the morning pills. The blue one, the pink one, the white ones. He opens his mouth, sticks out his tongue.
His mom watches him. She opens her mouth, swallows. Opens her mouth, swallows. And then her mouth stays shut.
I love you, her son says in Farsi. I love you, open your mouth.
Her mouth stays shut.
He lowers the hospital bed. Takes away the water, the pills, the towel. He covers her in the pale green blanket.
The mother stares into her son's tired brown eyes, before she closes her own and goes to sleep.
