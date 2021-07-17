Cindy Lange-Kubick: A rite of passage for parents, June 3, 2001

You will have regrets. Not simply because you forgot to order graduation announcements, but at all of those windows of opportunity now painted shut. He'll never be a Boy Scout. Never attend cotillion. Never be first in his class. Work them out while you're financing the open house.

Remember graduation is an important rite-of-passage. For you. It's all a part of letting go. You and the graduate will fight: He'll wonder why you're painting the kitchen, scouring the bathroom, washing windows, vacuuming ceiling fans this week -- of all weeks -- right before he's ready to pack his bags and leave.

"What's the deal, Mom?" he'll ask. "What's your problem?"

"I'm doing this for you," you'll shout back, reeking of ammonia and Pledge, wondering what you ever saw in this child, this ungrateful, self-centered, first-born.

Don't feel guilty. This is normal.

Which brings us to weeping. This too is normal.