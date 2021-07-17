Cindy Lange-Kubick: A rite of passage for parents, June 3, 2001

This column originally ran on June 3, 2001.
There are things I should have done. Things a mother should have known.
That October morning in 1982 when they sent me home from the hospital schlepping an 8-pound 9-ounce baby boy, an inflatable rubber doughnut on which to sit for the next two weeks and a plastic sack filled with Similac and Huggies, they should have warned me: In 18 years this child will finish high school. Begin preparing now.
No one tells you these things, not the nurses, not the doctors, not your own mother. But they should.
What that welcome baby sack needed was a simple bi-fold pamphlet: Graduation Day 2001.
Buy a bigger house, it might have said. Preferably one with a lush weed-free back yard and plenty of folding chairs.
Start a scrapbook. Record each moment. Big. Small. In-between. If your child doesn't care to participate in activities that lend themselves to certificates, medals, ribbons, newspaper stories and video clips, force them.
No one wants to face the Graduation Open House with nothing more than a third-place bike rodeo ribbon, a negative scoliosis report from the school nurse and a stack of mediocre report cards.
Stock up on home accessories in school colors. Vases. Pillows. Towels. A couch, even. Think of it as an investment in your child's future. Come graduation time that gold and black lamp your Great-Aunt Lydia gave you for Christmas will really start looking sharp.
You will have regrets. Not simply because you forgot to order graduation announcements, but at all of those windows of opportunity now painted shut. He'll never be a Boy Scout. Never attend cotillion. Never be first in his class. Work them out while you're financing the open house.
Remember graduation is an important rite-of-passage. For you. It's all a part of letting go. You and the graduate will fight: He'll wonder why you're painting the kitchen, scouring the bathroom, washing windows, vacuuming ceiling fans this week -- of all weeks -- right before he's ready to pack his bags and leave.
"What's the deal, Mom?" he'll ask. "What's your problem?"
"I'm doing this for you," you'll shout back, reeking of ammonia and Pledge, wondering what you ever saw in this child, this ungrateful, self-centered, first-born.
Don't feel guilty. This is normal.
Which brings us to weeping. This too is normal.
Tears will flow at odd times: When it hits you that you've called the school office for the last time to report No. 106903 absent from second period. While you're picking up the spaghetti-sauce-encrusted dishes the graduate left in the basement last night. While you're eating Baskin Robbins in the minivan with your spouse and there's no one dripping mint chocolate chip on the seat behind you.
Don't fool yourself. The old ladies in the grocery store are right: Time flies.
Actually, it breaks the sound barrier. Toilet training, temper tantrums, T-ball, all of it passes in a blink. Sure, you'll look in the mirror 18 years down the road and wonder what happened to your cheek bones, your hip bones, that certain youthful je ne sais quoi, but when it arrives, the passing years feel no longer than an Oliver Stone movie and when the house lights come on you look around dazed and disoriented.
You'll begin having bizarre thoughts. You'll think about babies and bassinets. Long for one last Fun Night, one last piano recital, another round of 2 a.m. feedings.
Don't be swayed. Remember the Brady Bunch Reunion movie? "Rocky V?"
College tuition and Lamaze classes in the same calendar year? You don't want to go there.
Your universe will shrink. A baseball stadium will open, fighting will flare in the Middle East, executions will be delayed and you -- you will be consumed by sheetcake, Mylar balloons, the chance of rain from 3 to 6 p.m. on the first Sunday of June 2001.
You will orbit effortlessly around a 6-foot-1, 175 pound man-child with his father's blue eyes and his mother's stubborn ways, tugged toward him by some unseen force, some Universal Law of Love that has only grown stronger with time.
And it will remind you of another time, another orbit, another tiny world, a world reduced to the rhythms of a sleepy lump of flesh and genes, to sitting in a rocking chair counting fingers and toes, keeping time with a weary body and a flooding heart, stunned by the force of your love.
Which is why no simple bi-fold pamphlet exists: You wouldn't believe it.
You simply wouldn't believe it.
