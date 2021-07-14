Cindy Lange-Kubick: A life of dreams and delusions, Dec. 3, 2000

He slipped it in his shoe.

"Just remember, Jo, I'm not hopeless," he reminded his old nurse. "I'm not hopeless."

Every night that last week his mom took him food from the outside. McDonald's burgers. Taco Inn burritos. His favorite: a 12-inch Royal Treat from Little King.

He forced some of it down to please her. The rest he gave away.

To the guys.

The call came at 5:50 a.m. on a Wednesday. Russ died peacefully, the doctor told his mother, in his sleep.

The news of his death has yet to reach the Daniels family. Prosecutors have lost touch with relatives. Newspaper efforts to reach them were unsuccessful.

Russ Riley's autopsy showed blocked arteries, the cause of death a fatal irregular heartbeat.

A few days later they picked up his things. Mother and sister together passed through the heavy electronic doors, down the tan tile hall with the green epoxy walls, past the day hall with its plaid curtains and lighthouse pictures, to Room 20.

They packed up his flannel shirts, cowboy boots, Bible.

"Heaven or the Regional Center?" his sister said, weighing the options in her outstretched palms, as summer turned to fall in the day yard outside.

