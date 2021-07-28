Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'A grand evening with Ted,' Oct. 8, 2004

"And I'm a little nervous now."

But the feeling disappeared as he stood on the stage, behind the podium, in his sport coat and striped tie.

The audience laughed at the first poem he read, "Selecting a Reader."

"First, I would have her be beautiful... "

They laughed when he explained the valentine poems he writes every year, sending them to an ever growing group of women.

"If you want to be on my valentine list, just give me your name and address and I'll put you on."

Earlier in the day Kooser was honored at a luncheon, attended by two former poet laureates and the chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Dr. James Billington, librarian of Congress, introduced Kooser as guests finished their mocha java cake and coffee.

He read from Kooser's book "Local Wonders," using the author's word's to tout his talents.

"If you can awake inside the familiar and discover anew you need never leave home," he read.

"That is what Ted Kooser does: He discovers anew the familiar for all of us."

He did the same Thursday evening.