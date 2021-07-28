Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'A grand evening with Ted,' Oct. 8, 2004

WASHINGTON - She wore a blue sweat shirt and he rested his worn brown cowboy hat on his knees. It cost $9 apiece on the subway to get here, to the Montpelier Room on the sixth floor of the Library of Congress on a perfect Thursday evening in October.
And it was worth it to hear the new U.S. poet laureate read his work.
"I think that he is a joy," said Marilyn Dervan of Bethesda, Md.
"Between Warren Buffett and Ted Kooser, Nebraska has everything."
Dervan and her husband, Vern, sat six rows back in the wide, low-ceilinged room, joined by more than 200 people who came out to hear Kooser open the library's literary season.
The applause at his introduction was loud and long.
It was louder and longer still when he finished, 45 minutes and 26 poems later.
The poet captured his audience reading the poems he'd typed on cardstock and filed in a slim black notebook. The poems he'd read aloud to his wife, Kathleen Rutledge, on the long drive from Garland, Neb., to the nation's capital.
Practicing for this night.
Before every poetry reading he is a bit nervous, the laureate said on the walk from his hotel to the Library of Congress Thursday evening.
"And I'm a little nervous now."
But the feeling disappeared as he stood on the stage, behind the podium, in his sport coat and striped tie.
The audience laughed at the first poem he read, "Selecting a Reader."
"First, I would have her be beautiful... "
They laughed when he explained the valentine poems he writes every year, sending them to an ever growing group of women.
"If you want to be on my valentine list, just give me your name and address and I'll put you on."
Earlier in the day Kooser was honored at a luncheon, attended by two former poet laureates and the chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts.
Dr. James Billington, librarian of Congress, introduced Kooser as guests finished their mocha java cake and coffee.
He read from Kooser's book "Local Wonders," using the author's word's to tout his talents.
"If you can awake inside the familiar and discover anew you need never leave home," he read.
"That is what Ted Kooser does: He discovers anew the familiar for all of us."
He did the same Thursday evening.
"We cried," said Kyle Walton, who sat near the back in the extra metal folding chairs with friends.
It was the poem "Pearl," he said. The line where he talks about his mother's death.
"Even when he was 60 he was still 'Vera's boy' ..."
"It was the simple things," added Dan Hagerty, who came, but didn't know Kooser's work until he read the poems:
About walking along campus with a heavy backpack.
"The green shell of his backpack makes him lean into wave after wave of responsibility..."
Losing a parent.
"You have been gone a month today and have missed three rains and one nightlong watch for tornadoes... "
Passing someone on the street.
"Swiftly we meet and pass, averting our eyes, close enough to touch, but not touching... "
"It is poetry of the specific which he does so well it becomes general and universal," said Prosser Gifford, director of scholarly programs at the Library of Congress.
"He's become my favorite poet," said Heidi Fetzer Rubenstein after the reading. "I grew up in Lincoln, and when I found out he was poet laureate I checked his books out."
Rubenstein was one of many who stood in line to have books signed or to shake hands or, in her case, to give Kooser her mother's address.
"So she can get a valentine."
The poet obliged them all.
He signed books for nephews' birthdays and for friends and fans.
And for one couple who came to hear him read and had a very nice time.
The man held out a copy of "Local Wonders." He handed it to the poet laureate.
"Could you write, 'A grand evening with Ted. To Liz and Ed'?"
The poet did.
And it was.
