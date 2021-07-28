Cindy Lange-Kubick: A football helmet brings memories home, Nov. 6, 2004

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oh, does Matt Grosserode love football.

He's 5 and he's wearing the Chicago Bears uniform he got for Christmas. He won't take it off, not even at dinner.

Now he's 10 and he's wearing blue and gold. He made it to the midget league, like his big brother P.J. Even when he breaks his arm, he keeps coming to practice, soaking it all in from the sidelines.

He always had talent. But he had more than that. He had desire.

"He worked on it all the time, from the time he was little," his father, John, says, "because that's what he wanted to be."

And that's what he became.

Matt starred on two state championship teams at Pius X. Then he went to play with the big boys.

"He had a fire burning inside him all the time," says his Iowa State coach, Dan McCarney.

"Matt just had this passion for the game of football."

He wasn't the best player on the team, but he had more heart than just about anybody. The coach called the 6-foot, 225-pound fullback the social director because he loved his teammates so much. And he worked his tail off on special teams.