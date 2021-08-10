Cindy Lange-Kubick: A fair distance to the Nebraska State Fair, Sept. 2, 2010

This column originally ran on Sept. 2, 2010.
I drove down Highway 34 in the rain Wednesday to Grand Island. Where I found the new fair. Same as the old fair. Except much, much farther away - 93 miles from an ATM on L Street to Row I in a massive grassy parking area in Hall County.
By the time I passed Fallbrook heading west, it seemed like I'd traveled plenty far for fair fun. And by the time I got to Seward, I figured the Fourth of July Capital might have been a swell place to put a fair. Utica would have worked, too. York. Bradshaw.
But by the time the rain slowed to showers and the showers turned to sunshine and a guy in a tractor-pulled shuttle bus was pulling up, shouting, "No need to run folks, we'll wait for you," I thought, well, that wasn't so bad after all.
Although I was on the clock. And I really, really needed to find a bathroom.
Which is one of the best things about the new fair: There are plenty.
A fact the fair folks seem plenty proud of, illustrated by multiple handwritten signs declaring:
Multiple bathrooms available in every building on the fairgrounds.
A bathroom, maybe two, in every building. Who can beat it?
Except for shade, ambience and the St. James pie ladies, the new fair had all a fair should have.
It had seed caps and golf carts and small-town girls wearing "Cowboy Up" T-shirts.
It had food that sounded like a midway ride (the pineapple whip!) and midway rides sure to unsettle a funnel cake-filled stomach.
It had new buildings designed to look like old buildings.
(And at least one building - the event center - that appeared to be modeled after my grandpa's old machine shed, but not nearly as sturdy.)
It had strange people.
No bearded women or two-headed boys, but Paul "The Gooseman," wearing a hillbilly hat and holding a ferret and talking to proper-looking farm ladies.
Saying things like: "He'll make you feel better when you're sick - I swear he will, Grandma."
And the proper-looking farm ladies saying back: "They got into my chickens once; they sucked the blood right out of them."
It was soothing to see the vendors lined up in rows, selling magic steam irons and superglues and bottled goods with names like Jelly from Heaven and Uncle Slappy's BBQ Sauce, and knowing in your heart that only at the fair - or in a locked sex offender unit - could Uncle Slappy even exist.
It was reassuring to watch the waterless-cookware salesman charm the crowd, opening a pot as proudly as if he were pulling a rabbit from a hat.
"Look, an entire chicken! Smell it!"
At the new fair, pigs don't fly, but they still race around an oval track. If you clap, they will run!! If you clap louder, they will run faster …
At the new fair, small town tuba players still go badass, all for the price of a temporary tattoo.
Only at the fair can a recycled garden take center stage. A fern in an old toilet. A begonia in a pair of rubber boots. Greenery in an abandoned gas grill.
Only at the fair can you find out if you're going to heaven by answering "two questions."
Or drive a new combine on a horse-racing track. Or check out hot tubs and tiny plastic fetuses all in the same building.
Only at the fair can you find live and in bovine person Husker the bull calf and his cousins Dixie and Rachel in one building - and the Cattleman's Special, Dixie and two sides for $10, in another.
And twin baby sheep. And tiny pink piglets.
And the secrets to good health (vitamins, juices, machines that jiggle your fat and stimulate your immune system) just a short walk from a heart-attack on-a-stick and a hot high-cholesterol sundae.
Yes, it was 93 miles away. But it was the fair, where cotton candy is fluffy and popcorn is fresh and dots are dippin' and everything whirls and tilts in the dark.
Where you can spin a wheel and win a spatula.
Smell a corn dog and gain 5 pounds.
Or pet a ferret and put it to sleep.
