Cindy Lange-Kubick: A fair distance to the Nebraska State Fair, Sept. 2, 2010

This column originally ran on Sept. 2, 2010.

I drove down Highway 34 in the rain Wednesday to Grand Island. Where I found the new fair. Same as the old fair. Except much, much farther away - 93 miles from an ATM on L Street to Row I in a massive grassy parking area in Hall County.

By the time I passed Fallbrook heading west, it seemed like I'd traveled plenty far for fair fun. And by the time I got to Seward, I figured the Fourth of July Capital might have been a swell place to put a fair. Utica would have worked, too. York. Bradshaw.

But by the time the rain slowed to showers and the showers turned to sunshine and a guy in a tractor-pulled shuttle bus was pulling up, shouting, "No need to run folks, we'll wait for you," I thought, well, that wasn't so bad after all.

Although I was on the clock. And I really, really needed to find a bathroom.

Which is one of the best things about the new fair: There are plenty.

A fact the fair folks seem plenty proud of, illustrated by multiple handwritten signs declaring:

Multiple bathrooms available in every building on the fairgrounds.

A bathroom, maybe two, in every building. Who can beat it?