Cindy Lange-Kubick: A dying wish: To join God’s family, Dec. 27, 2007

We all crowd into the little bedroom where it is warm and clean.
Where late afternoon light seeps through white blinds.
Where a minister dips her hand in a small brown bowl and gently traces the water across a sick woman's forehead.
God loves you, she says.
Two days later, Deborah Messersmith, 47, will die in that north Lincoln bedroom, a woman in a man's body, her wavy hair long gone from the chemotherapy, her breasts withered, stubble on her chin.
She wouldn't look so much like the Deborah her friends knew. The Deborah who dressed pretty and wore her hair long, the color whatever whim suited her that season.
But she could still make them laugh from the hospital bed.
What color are your eyes, Deborah?
Bloodshot.
You tired from cleaning the house?
Yeah. But I don't do windows, and I don't wash walls.
Last Thursday night, when she slipped away, her friend Sarah Fentress was there, holding her hand, rubbing her shoulder. Sarah works at Matt Talbot Kitchen, where Deborah came for meals when she was down on her luck.
Matt Talbot owns the yellow house with white trim where Deborah spent her last weeks. She'd been homeless, and staying at a shelter was out of the question. She didn't fit in the men's dorms because she lived as a woman. She didn't fit with the women because physically she was still a man.
But the yellow house was empty. It had been donated to the soup kitchen and put on the market so the proceeds could be used to support the organization's work.
It wasn't selling.
What about the house? Sarah wondered.
Matt Talbot's executive director went to her board. She explained the situation. The gender issues, the cancer, the need to have a safe place to live.
Could Deborah stay in the yellow house?
"There was no hesitation," Susanne Blue said. "They said, 'We're here to serve all God's people.'"
Sarah knew Deborah long before she showed up hungry. She knew she grew up poor and quit school early.
"She just had a really hard life. The best job she ever had was being a cashier."
She knew her as funny and kind.
But it was hard to be Deborah in the Midwest. Ever since she was little, she knew she was a girl. She was 5 when she started dressing as a girl. Later, she had her name changed from her birth name, Devery. She started estrogen treatments.
She had a circle of friends though, and they helped her through the hateful comments and hostile stares.
Some came for the baptism.
Bambi Smith, a friend from "forever, back when we were young."
Matt Flowers, who met Deborah just last year, trying to cheer her up with jokes. "What did the glove say to the hand?
"I g-love you."
Jason Gove, who cared for Deborah during her 13-month illness, coming in to check on her pain, trying to keep her comfortable for the baptism.
Deborah nursed her own mother when she was dying in 2003. Toward the end, she watched her mom be baptized. Now she wants the same.
Today, the minister is behind schedule.
"You ever heard that saying, 'Those who call on the name of the Lord shall be saved?'" Matt says while they wait.
Between coughing spells, Deborah nods.
Then Pastor Renae Johnson comes in from the cold. She holds Deborah's hand.
"You've got a full house right now, and we're going to baptize you. I know that's been your desire for a long time."
She writes down the spelling of Deborah's name.
"Do you have a middle name?"
"Gail."
The word comes out in a whisper.
In the living room, Pastor Renae fills out the baptismal certificate. Susanne is here and three members of the board.
They have a special bowl for the water, a white candle and a single pink rose.
This is about being human, the minister says. The family of God together in community.
She talks about Jesus and the manger and God's love.
"Love is a good thing," Sarah says.
Susanne holds up her hand for a gentle high five.
"Amen."
And then the room fills. Jason helps settle Deborah in the hospital bed.
"Be careful with her legs."
Pastor Renae leans close.
She reads the 23rd Psalm into the quiet. The Lord is my shepherd...
When she is finished, she dips her hand in the bowl.
The water blesses the woman in the bed.
"Welcome to God's family."
