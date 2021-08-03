Cindy Lange-Kubick: A dying wish: To join God’s family, Dec. 27, 2007

But the yellow house was empty. It had been donated to the soup kitchen and put on the market so the proceeds could be used to support the organization's work.

It wasn't selling.

What about the house? Sarah wondered.

Matt Talbot's executive director went to her board. She explained the situation. The gender issues, the cancer, the need to have a safe place to live.

Could Deborah stay in the yellow house?

"There was no hesitation," Susanne Blue said. "They said, 'We're here to serve all God's people.'"

Sarah knew Deborah long before she showed up hungry. She knew she grew up poor and quit school early.

"She just had a really hard life. The best job she ever had was being a cashier."

She knew her as funny and kind.

But it was hard to be Deborah in the Midwest. Ever since she was little, she knew she was a girl. She was 5 when she started dressing as a girl. Later, she had her name changed from her birth name, Devery. She started estrogen treatments.

She had a circle of friends though, and they helped her through the hateful comments and hostile stares.