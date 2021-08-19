Cindy Lange-Kubick: A daughter's accidental overdose, Feb. 3, 2013

She had the long legs and long arms of a thrower, a junior Olympian who trained and competed all over the country.

She threw like a ballerina, full of grace.

On April 16, 2002, the junior at Wilber-Clatonia sailed the discus more than 185 feet, blowing away the state record.

"She was really into throwing until she got a boyfriend," said Bolton, "and then things kind of went."

Mel had started drinking in high school. Binging on the weekends. It became an issue, a worry for her parents.

She went to Missouri on a track scholarship and was home for Thanksgiving her junior year when she went out with friends.

They drank and the driver of the SUV lost control and hit a tree. The crash broke Mel's pelvis, busted up her bladder, broke her leg. She spent a month in the hospital, months more of rehab. Prescription pain pills were a necessity, then a crutch.

Eventually, her doctor cut her off.

Her track career ended, she left school, worked different jobs, trying to find her way.

She was selling vacuums in Huron, S.D., when she met a dark-haired former Marine from Minnesota and they fell crazy in love.