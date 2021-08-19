Cindy Lange-Kubick: A daughter's accidental overdose, Feb. 3, 2013

WILBER -- Mel's mom is giving a tour of the house.
Her grandbaby's bedroom, the room Mel decorated in a cowgirl theme with horseshoes on the sheets and wooden letters spelling out HOWDY on the wall over her daughter's crib.
"She did it all herself," says Krystal Uher. "She loved to decorate."
Then the spare room, Mel's ribbons and medals -- like gold from a coin collection -- overflowing shadow boxes.
"And this isn't all of it."
Then to the kitchen, where Krystal brings out photo albums. Mel as a little girl with her big brothers and sister, Mel in the discus ring, Mel in her wedding dress, Mel at the hospital holding baby Jace.
Push, the nurse told her. Push like it's your final throw.
Everyone in the delivery room laughed. Mel's dad Ray cut the cord.
Then Krystal hands you a laminated newspaper clipping. Mel's obituary.
And a copy of last week's People magazine. On Page 85, after the Golden Globe gowns and "Grammy Grapevine" and Jennifer Lopez and her choreographer-turned-boyfriend, is a photograph of Jace, now a toddler, standing at her mother's grave.
On the opposite page, this headline: "Deadly Pills: One Death Every 24 Minutes."
* * *
People magazine called last fall, more than a year after Melanie Uher Flom, 26, died from an accidental overdose of alcohol and prescription drugs.
A doctor prescribed the Lexapro for post-partum blues, a friend gave her stolen hydrocodone.
Mel had gone to Milligan with friends that night in April 2011, her first time out since Jace's birth two weeks earlier.
She came home from the bar, laid out the baby's clothes for the next day, went to bed and never woke up.
They baptized Jace an hour before Mel's funeral, at the church across from Sokol Hall, where hundreds gathered to mourn the hometown girl, track standout, daughter, sister, aunt, friend.
The following spring, the Uher family put aside their sorrow and spoke to the adults in their town, and to the students at the school where their children had graduated, about the dangers of prescription drug abuse.
"I've had a daycare for 40 years," Krystal said last week. "When you babysit for that many years, they're like family and so it was kind of like saving the community, you know?"
The principal talked and the county attorney talked and the doctor who delivered Jace talked and the kids listened.
The school librarian videotaped the presentation and helped Krystal put it on YouTube. The local paper wrote a story.
People magazine found them.
It also found the family of a 17-year-old football player who died after taking his grandmother's methadone pills, the mother of a 13-year-old who died after taking oxycodone stolen from a neighbor, and friends of a 40-year-old firefighter who didn't wake up after mixing pain medication and an antidepressant.
"Drugs are now the No. 1 accidental killer in the U.S.," the story said.
"This year more Americans will die of drug overdoses than in any other type of accident -- including car crashes. In most cases, those deaths are caused by pills in many people's medicine cabinets."
* * *
Melanie was the third Division I athlete in the family.
The strong-willed daughter came seven years after her next-closest sibling, and where the big kids went, Mel went.
"She was a tagalong," her mom says.
She spun around the discus ring as a 3-year-old when her older siblings competed.
She warmed up with the KU volleyball team when her sister Janet was a Jayhawk.
She was a typical small-town athlete, playing on any team that needed her.
She was a fast learner, adaptable, her discus coach Charles Bolton said last week.
She had the long legs and long arms of a thrower, a junior Olympian who trained and competed all over the country.
She threw like a ballerina, full of grace.
On April 16, 2002, the junior at Wilber-Clatonia sailed the discus more than 185 feet, blowing away the state record.
"She was really into throwing until she got a boyfriend," said Bolton, "and then things kind of went."
Mel had started drinking in high school. Binging on the weekends. It became an issue, a worry for her parents.
She went to Missouri on a track scholarship and was home for Thanksgiving her junior year when she went out with friends.
They drank and the driver of the SUV lost control and hit a tree. The crash broke Mel's pelvis, busted up her bladder, broke her leg. She spent a month in the hospital, months more of rehab. Prescription pain pills were a necessity, then a crutch.
Eventually, her doctor cut her off.
Her track career ended, she left school, worked different jobs, trying to find her way.
She was selling vacuums in Huron, S.D., when she met a dark-haired former Marine from Minnesota and they fell crazy in love.
Mel married Pete Flom at the Huron courthouse two months later and had a church wedding in Wilber -- pink cowboy boots under her fancy white dress and seven bridesmaids -- seven months after that.
Mel was thrilled when she got pregnant that summer. The couple moved to a farm outside town, where Pete worked long hours as a hired hand.
"She and Pete had a little disagreement and she packed up and moved home."
But Mel settled back in Wilber, happy. She stayed away from alcohol. She took a part-time job at a day care. She made plans to go back to college. She went up to the high school and helped in the discus ring. She put up the Christmas tree, wrapped all the presents, decorated the baby's room.
Two weeks after the baby came, her friends called, wanting to go out.
Dinner, karaoke, Red Bull with shots.
At some point, Mel swallowed the hydrocodone.
As the night wore on, her mom sent her text messages: Please, come home.
Eventually, she did.
The last message Mel sent was at 3 a.m., at home in her bed.
A friend had asked if she was still awake.
Mel sent back a smile.
* * *
Mel's mom is a talker.
And sometimes it helps her to talk about Mel.
"She was quite the youngest."
"She was an All-State softball player."
"A good volleyball player."
"She lived for the moment."
"She was really good at hair styles."
"She loved to cook."
"She loved people -- rich or poor or good-looking or fat and ugly."
"She was so excited to be pregnant."
"She was funny."
"She was impulsive."
"She had so much potential."
"She was kind of almost there."
Mel's mom is talking to the newspaper for two reasons.
To let people know how dangerous it is to mix pills and alcohol -- how big the problem is. To tell them to clean out their medicine cabinets and to warn their kids.
And to tell them one more thing.
"How bad it hurts to lose somebody and what a family has to go through. It just don't go away.
"The hurt is just so hard."
