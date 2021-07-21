Cindy Lange-Kubick: A consuming need to right the wrong of Commonwealth, April 21, 2002

Reuben Worster will die trying.
He will not, cannot, accept that it's over. That $123,000 -- money cobbled together from a life's work, from 53 years on the road and raising five kids and one vacation, just one in all his married life -- will never be made whole.
"I guess I've let it consume me," the retired Burlington Northern Railroad engineer said last week on the porch of his central Lincoln home, two small white crosses in the yard, each declaring in the Commonwealth depositor's steady script: Commonwealth Victim.
Once there were three homemade crosses standing in the clover and bluegrass. When Worster's wife, Lillian, died in 1998, one came down.
The remaining two will stand until the 80-year-old and his mentally retarded son are gone as well.
Ronald Dean, now 40, was to be the recipient of the Worsters' savings.
"The money was put away for his care after we were gone."
He's not sure how Ronald will manage now. That thought is the only thing that brings tears to his blue eyes as he talks about the day that changed his life.
He remembers it well: Nov. 1, 1983. He'd been out, paying bills downtown. When he returned home he found Lillian at the kitchen table, her face white as paste.
Commonwealth had closed, she told him.
"You don't have to worry Mother," the husband told his wife. "The state of Nebraska is insuring the money."
The insurance from the Nebraska Depository Guaranty Corp. wasn't worth the paper it was written on, he says, pulling a copy of the company's brochure from a pile on a cluttered basement table, the repository of nearly 19 years of broken dreams.
It turned out the couple had plenty to worry about.
When all was said and done -- after all the hearings, the marches, the pleading, the judgements, the promises -- Worster calculates he got 56 cents on the dollar.
No interest. Nowhere near the $500,000 he figures he deserves.
He spends three hours, sometimes four, each day in this basement room typing letters on his IBM Selectra II, looking for some way out, someone to listen.
He has memorized the wording of legislation, of guarantees, of judges' rulings.
He's made his case to four governors now -- Bob Kerrey, Kay Orr, Ben Nelson, Mike Johanns. He's written to attorneys general, television talk show hosts, attorneys, state legislators.
He can tell you to the penny -- $1,494,315. 67 -- how much money Special Deputy Receiver and former Commonwealth comptroller Kent Johnson stole from the receivership.
And he can't quit.
On the top of one of Worster's many piles is a two-page letter, a response to concerns he presented to Johanns in late March.
The governor writes: "I truly hope that this last payment will finally provide closure for those affected by Commonwealth."
For some, perhaps. But not for this man.
He's been put in "File 13," said Worster. File 13 -- the bottom drawer, in the far back of a filing cabinet no one ever opens.
He once considered suicide, believing he'd failed his family.
Those thoughts don't come around anymore.
Instead he continues to mow around those crosses -- and carry a heavy one -- telling the Commonwealth story to whomever might listen.
"I went to work on it right away and I haven't quit working on it since.
"It's the greatest travesty of justice I've ever seen."
