Cindy Lange-Kubick: A consuming need to right the wrong of Commonwealth, April 21, 2002

Reuben Worster will die trying.

He will not, cannot, accept that it's over. That $123,000 -- money cobbled together from a life's work, from 53 years on the road and raising five kids and one vacation, just one in all his married life -- will never be made whole.

"I guess I've let it consume me," the retired Burlington Northern Railroad engineer said last week on the porch of his central Lincoln home, two small white crosses in the yard, each declaring in the Commonwealth depositor's steady script: Commonwealth Victim.

Once there were three homemade crosses standing in the clover and bluegrass. When Worster's wife, Lillian, died in 1998, one came down.

The remaining two will stand until the 80-year-old and his mentally retarded son are gone as well.

Ronald Dean, now 40, was to be the recipient of the Worsters' savings.

"The money was put away for his care after we were gone."

He's not sure how Ronald will manage now. That thought is the only thing that brings tears to his blue eyes as he talks about the day that changed his life.