Cindy Lange-Kubick: A committee of one working to honor Black veterans

Bill Bowman sits at a card table in a living room cluttered with books and folders and photos of smiling grandchildren.
It's Monday. His brother died Saturday, and he's heading back to Brooklyn for the funeral, suitcase on the couch, phone to his ear - I gotta love ya and leave ya, bye now - but no, no, he doesn't want to postpone the interview.
Have a seat, dear, he says, closing his cell phone.
"I've been after this for a long time."
Not this interview, but this dream of his.
Year after year he stood at attention at Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park. A career Air Force vet, a Legion Post commander, a black man.
He looked at all the monuments to soldiers.
What's going on here for black veterans?
Nothing, he'd think. Just like in the history books.
Then, nearly four years ago, he stopped thinking nothing, and started thinking nothing yet.
He'd become the vet in charge of minority affairs for the local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter.
I can do something now, thought the man who retired from the military after 22 years and then the postal service after 13 years, but never retired from doing good.
He took the idea of a new memorial to his fellow Vietnam vets. He formed a committee with three other old guys, says Bill, 73.
But people got sick and people got busy. The committee fell apart.
That left Bill. A committee of one.
He did all he could, but the money didn't come in as he thought it would, even with all those letters he wrote to businesses and banks, even to Oprah. Your support is much needed financially and prayerfully...
"The money just didn't come. Katrina, tornadoes and hurricanes. I had to change my plans."
The first idea, the $15,000 plan for two granite memorials side by side, one for the Tuskegee Airmen, another for the Buffalo Soldiers, became one 6-foot slab of granite - price tag $8,500 - honoring all black veterans.
The granite is at Trump Memorial now.
Bill wants it in the ground by Memorial Day.
His wife Rebecca is an artist. She made drawings for Trump to etch in the memorial. One of a Buffalo Soldier on horseback, another of a World War II plane, a P-51 like the Tuskegee Airmen flew over Europe, guarding the bombers.
She's molding a bronze relief for the center of the memorial, two soldiers saluting, emblems of black veterans' groups.
And these words: Dedicated to black men and women soldiers who through perseverance and determination have distinguished themselves, for their contributions in establishing and preserving life, liberty, and democracy for all American people.
Bill met Rebecca at a convention for disabled veterans. They married three years ago, 20 grandkids between them and a second great-grandbaby on the way.
When he was a young man in the service, he fell in love with Sylvia Free, an English girl. A white woman.
A few years later, working in the vehicle maintenance shop, other soldiers kept getting promotions. Guys who couldn't do the kind of work he could do somehow ended up his boss.
He found out why the day the top man in the shop transferred to another base.
The supervisor looked at Airman 1st Class Bowman. Ijust couldn't tolerate you being inter-racially married, he told him. That's why I didn't promote you.
It was 1963.
Sylvia died in 1990. They'd been married 32 years.
Rebecca is listening. She likes hearing Bill's stories. She is white, too.
The world is more accepting now. But sometimes they get those looks, like they shouldn't be together.
Maybe there are people who don't think Lincoln needs a memorial to black veterans. Maybe they've forgotten blacks have fought and died in every major conflict in U.S. history, for most of those years in a segregated military, a reflection of a segregated world.
"All these people need to be recognized. The Native American Code Talkers, the Japanese-Americans who fought," says Rebecca.
"Same with black people. Even though they were a segregated group, they really stuck their heels in the ground and said, 'I'm an American, too.'"
Bill has his heels stuck in the ground, too.
And the funds are finally piling up. He's getting closer to the dream.
It's happening.
If he gets extra money, he'd like to buy two benches, so everyone who comes to the garden can take a load off their feet.
And look around at all the soldiers, all the sacrifice, all the ways we've honored our own.
