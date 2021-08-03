Cindy Lange-Kubick: A committee of one working to honor Black veterans

He took the idea of a new memorial to his fellow Vietnam vets. He formed a committee with three other old guys, says Bill, 73.

But people got sick and people got busy. The committee fell apart.

That left Bill. A committee of one.

He did all he could, but the money didn't come in as he thought it would, even with all those letters he wrote to businesses and banks, even to Oprah. Your support is much needed financially and prayerfully...

"The money just didn't come. Katrina, tornadoes and hurricanes. I had to change my plans."

The first idea, the $15,000 plan for two granite memorials side by side, one for the Tuskegee Airmen, another for the Buffalo Soldiers, became one 6-foot slab of granite - price tag $8,500 - honoring all black veterans.

The granite is at Trump Memorial now.

Bill wants it in the ground by Memorial Day.

His wife Rebecca is an artist. She made drawings for Trump to etch in the memorial. One of a Buffalo Soldier on horseback, another of a World War II plane, a P-51 like the Tuskegee Airmen flew over Europe, guarding the bombers.