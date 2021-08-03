Cindy Lange-Kubick:59 years of stealing … and still not cured, March 23, 2008

She remembers stealing clothes for her sister’s kids after her dad kicked her out.

Since that first arrest, she has been in prison eight times. And in jail more times than she can remember.

Four years ago, Elizabeth sent a letter to the governor, asking him if the state might help start a group for shoplifters, like Alcoholics Anonymous for people who can’t seem to stop stealing.

This was about the time she started seeing a psychiatrist and went straight for three years.

But last fall she fell off the wagon. Twice, she was caught stealing.

She took some wood chisels from Menard’s, which is why she’s facing a Lancaster County judge today.

She didn’t need wood chisels. She doesn’t know why she took them.

“It only happens when I get frustrated or depressed or upset,” she explains.

“I had a very poor life. It seemed like I was always the bad seed of the family.”

There was incest after her mother died. Her therapist thinks that might have been a trigger for the stealing, she says.