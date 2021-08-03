Cindy Lange-Kubick:59 years of stealing … and still not cured, March 23, 2008

On Good Friday, Lancaster County Judge Gale Pokorny hands down sentences in Courtroom 23.
A man in jailhouse garb gets time for theft, a young woman in a puffy blue jacket gets 90 days for passing bad checks, a father is warned to stay in treatment.
“Complete recovery,” says the judge. “A child’s depending on you.”
In the front row, Elizabeth Blank waits her turn.
She’s been scared to death, she says, looking out from big glasses that magnify her eyes.
Elizabeth is 75.
She says she is sick.
Her disease is listed on Page 612 of the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders IV.
Kleptomania: The recurrent failure to resist impulses to steal items even though the items are not needed … it is exceptionally rare…
Elizabeth has been stealing since she was a girl.
She was sentenced on her first shoplifting charge on Sept. 26, 1950. She can’t remember what she took.
She does remember taking apples from Del’s Grocery down the street from her house in the Russian Bottoms.
She remembers stealing clothes for her sister’s kids after her dad kicked her out.
Since that first arrest, she has been in prison eight times. And in jail more times than she can remember.
Four years ago, Elizabeth sent a letter to the governor, asking him if the state might help start a group for shoplifters, like Alcoholics Anonymous for people who can’t seem to stop stealing.
This was about the time she started seeing a psychiatrist and went straight for three years.
But last fall she fell off the wagon. Twice, she was caught stealing.
She took some wood chisels from Menard’s, which is why she’s facing a Lancaster County judge today.
She didn’t need wood chisels. She doesn’t know why she took them.
“It only happens when I get frustrated or depressed or upset,” she explains.
“I had a very poor life. It seemed like I was always the bad seed of the family.”
There was incest after her mother died. Her therapist thinks that might have been a trigger for the stealing, she says.
Then, she says, there were the bad marriages and the abuse and a baby girl dying and a son killed in a house fire and time in the Regional Center.
And pages and pages of court records — a road map of crime stretching from 1949 to 2008 — describing a woman named Betty, whose last name changes with each marriage.
Petit larceny. Theft. Forgery. Theft. Grand larceny. Grand larceny. Shoplifting. Shoplifting. Driving on a suspended license. Petit larceny. Receiving stolen property. Trespassing. Criminal mischief. Shoplifting. Shoplifting. Shoplifting.
“Oh, it’s a mess,” she says. “The ol’ routine just kept going.”
She says she wants to change. She mentions the therapy she quit.
“I thought I was healed. But now I know I’ll never be healed.”
Elizabeth is a grandmother. Her picture was in the paper once reading books to her granddaughters at the library.
She still lives in the Russian Bottoms. When a Shoplifters Anonymous group finally formed last year, she joined right away.
“There’s a lot of people out there like me who need the help.”
After she was caught stealing the last time, she drove to the railroad tracks. She thought she’d just drive her car into a train. She couldn’t do it.
On Good Friday, she pulls her dyed-dark hair back in silver barrettes that set off the metal detectors at the courthouse.
She wears tan tennis shoes and a teal sweatshirt with a picture of a covered wagon on it.
She spent the week getting her house in order, she says. Just in case.
Shortly before 11 a.m., sheriff’s deputies lead the young woman in the puffy blue coat away.
They call Elizabeth’s name.
Her lawyer pleads her case. She has given the judge copies of letters from counselors.
“She has made changes in her life.”
Then the judge reads through her record. It takes a long time. A young woman in flip-flops, waiting to be sentenced, keeps saying, “Wow.”
A man in a suit and a woman in a blue shirt near the judge’s bench, exchange smiles.
Miss Blank, tell me what you want to tell me, Judge Pokorny says.
She doesn’t have her hearing aids. He says it again, louder.
Tell me what you want to tell me.
She explains the support group and the therapy sessions and the incest.
“You were being arrested for theft before I was born,” the judge says.
Elizabeth continues.
She’d like house arrest, so she can keep up her therapy and see if she could have a “normal life,” she says.
“I’d like to see if I could finish out the rest of my life so I could make amends.”
Then it is time for the sentence.
Maybe you had a poor upbringing, the judge tells her. Maybe you have a psychiatric disorder.
But, he says, kleptomania doesn’t explain many of your crimes.
“I think you’re someone who completely lacks morals.”
Ninety days in jail.
An officer comes to get Miss Blank’s coat and purse from the front row.
Elizabeth doesn’t look back. She’s still afraid, but she knows where she’s going.
She’s been there before.
