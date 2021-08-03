Cindy Lange-Kubick: 31 days of giving for his 31 years, April 12, 2007

We met on Day 30.
My family had already ordered when the waitress seated them at our table, a dark-haired woman and smooth-faced young man with glasses.
Together, we watched a chef juggle knives and spins eggs atop spatulas.
We were strangers at a restaurant, smiling at each other over our miso soup.
An e-mail arrived a few days later.
Hi, Cindy, Is there a possibility you were at Japanese Shogun on Friday night with your family?
I wrote back. Yes, that was me.
The next day another e-mail arrived, explaining the first. Jan Nunes and her son Christopher, the smooth-faced young man with glasses, thought I looked familiar.
He thought I might be a south Wal-Mart shopper - his employer for the past four years.
She wasn't so sure, but she figured it out when she saw the paper Sunday.
Then she explained their visit March 30 to Shogun: "Christopher celebrated his 31st birthday on March 16. To coincide with thirty one days in March, I surprised him with a unique gift every day of the month."
When I wrote back with questions, she told me more.
Then I drove to the apartment she and Christopher share with Paris the cat and Lily and Kiwi the finches, and they showed me all 31 birthday surprises.
The new winter coat Christopher unwrapped March 1. "I loved it, and I still do."
The blue long-sleeved shirt he received March 2. "When I saw this, I said, 'This is a very nice top.'"
A new desk lamp.
A package of poster board so Christopher could make the giant-sized birthday cards he's famous for.
Unlimited movies all month from Blockbuster. Christopher explains he only watched 11 because the evening shift as an inventory control specialist keeps him busy.
Some of the presents were not gifts he could open, such as his mom fixing the computer. "My personal favorite gift because it's been down since October 2005."
And installing his three games - Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2002, Spiderman and Real Pool.
And putting his superhero figures - Superman, Spiderman,Incredible Hulk and Wolverine (Christopher's favorite) -on display.
And folding all of the laundry. (Normally, one of Christopher's chores.)
The whole month was special that way.
His mom finally put away the Christmas decorations in the landing that clogged the hallway to Christopher's room.
She framed a Vincent Van Gogh poster (one of Christopher's favorite artists).
She found a green T-shirt in just the right shade - not sage, not forest, but fluorescent. (Christopher makes a very detailed birthday list.)
On March 31, as a gift for Day 31, the final day of the special birthday month, she framed the list - "31 Gifts for Christopher's 31st Birthday" - printed on tie-dyed paper, because Christopher loves tie-dyed things.
Day 15: Card from Paris with her paw prints. (Signed with help from Jan and a tube of Lancome mocha sensation lipstick.)
Day 20: Cell phone lesson in how to use voicemail & camera.
Day 24: Psychedelic Volkswagen poster framed at Hobby Lobby.
Day 30: Supper at Japanese Shogun.
When her only child was a little boy, Jan would wake him with the birthday song every March 16.
She'd lie beside him, singing softly in his ear.
Then she'd tell him a story. How he was born seven weeks too soon and the doctors flew him from Kearney to Omaha and how the priest performed an emergency baptism and she prayed and prayed and prayed her precious Christopher would live.
Then she'd unfold some of his tiny preemie sleepers and the stuffed animals people gave him as gifts.
They'd have pancakes and scrambled eggs and spend every minute of the day together, going out to lunch and dinner, playing at the park, seeing a movie, hanging out.
They'd do the same for Jan's birthday.
They still spend their birthdays together, all day, just being thankful for each other.
Back in their apartment, laundry folded, clutter gone, Christopher wearing his new blue shirt, he holds up the framed memento of his special month, made by his special mom.
Day 16: Unconditional T - I- M - E to fill your heart with joy and to celebrate thirty one years of you.
"Believe it or not, it doesn't take much to impress me," he explains. "It's the thought that counts.
"That's the way my mom raised me."
Across the table, that woman smiles, looking forward to all the days ahead.
