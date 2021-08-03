Cindy Lange-Kubick: 31 days of giving for his 31 years, April 12, 2007

Then she'd unfold some of his tiny preemie sleepers and the stuffed animals people gave him as gifts.

They'd have pancakes and scrambled eggs and spend every minute of the day together, going out to lunch and dinner, playing at the park, seeing a movie, hanging out.

They'd do the same for Jan's birthday.

They still spend their birthdays together, all day, just being thankful for each other.

Back in their apartment, laundry folded, clutter gone, Christopher wearing his new blue shirt, he holds up the framed memento of his special month, made by his special mom.

Day 16: Unconditional T - I- M - E to fill your heart with joy and to celebrate thirty one years of you.

"Believe it or not, it doesn't take much to impress me," he explains. "It's the thought that counts.

"That's the way my mom raised me."

Across the table, that woman smiles, looking forward to all the days ahead.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com. On Twitter @TheRealCLK

