Cinder
Meet Cinder! This two year old, 45 lb sweetie is just waiting to be someones best friend. Cinder had an... View on PetFinder
2021 NU volleyball prospect returns home to learn of her biggest honor yet: Gatorade national player of the year
- Updated
How's that for a welcome home? Ally Batenhorst tells the Journal Star, "I was crying. "I just started crying and I was just in utter shock."
- Updated
In court records, Lincoln police say they found the suspect having intercourse with a 15-year-old girl in a car parked at an school. Police seized his cellphone, and investigators said in an affidavit they found nine videos of child pornography.
- Updated
Nebraska junior Adrian Martinez might not be the best returning QB in the Big Ten, but he's in the conversation.
- Updated
Police say they found a lottery ticket with numbers cut out of it, bottles of glue, exacto knives and tweezers in the 28-year-old's purse, along with a pipe with suspected meth residue.
- Updated
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger of the SUV was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
- 4 min to read
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
- Updated
She has been charged in Kearney County Court with trespassing/defying order to leave and disturbing the peace.
- Updated
With Nebraska only 21-17 at home in the last six seasons, Husker AD Bill Moos urges fans to turn up volume in 2021.
- Updated
Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role, though they're still investigating the collision on Cornhusker Highway.
- Updated
Nebraska signed four receivers in its 2019 scholarship recruiting class. None of them remain on the team.