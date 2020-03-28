CHUCKY HEPBURN

Bellevue West | 6-1 | Junior
College: Wisconsin
Super season: A pure point guard, Hepburn helped Bellevue West win 18 of its last 19 games by averaging a team-high 17.3 points, 6.5 assists and 3.1 steals per game while also grabbing 4.6 rebounds. He got it done in different ways in the Thunderbirds’ final two games. In the semifinal win over Omaha Westside, Hepburn exploded for 28 points while still dishing out 12 assists and registering six rebounds and three steals. The offense wasn’t there in the 64-62 win over Millard North in the championship game with seven points, but he finished with nine assists and three steals, and it was Hepburn’s passing to teammates for layups and his defense that helped key Bellevue West’s closing 16-0 run in the fourth quarter. Hepburn’s work in the weight room and his vision on the court will translate well into the Big Ten.
Coach speak: “Chucky can influence a game in so many ways, and the state tournament was a capsule of what he does. He showed his ability to manage a game, that he could put his imprint on a game with his scoring by getting to the rim and finishing, then in the finals, when he struggled shooting, he made the difference with his unselfish play and his defense in the fourth quarter. It’s amazing how many ways he can influence a game and make his teammates better at the same time.” — Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard
Shoot around: “Growing up it was the Bryant Center in north Omaha, it was the place everyone came for pickup games. Now it’s mostly either school (Bellevue West) or the Factory (home of Hepburn’s AAU program, Team Factory).”
