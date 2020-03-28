CHUCKY HEPBURN

Bellevue West | 6-1 | Junior

Super season: A pure point guard, Hepburn helped Bellevue West win 18 of its last 19 games by averaging a team-high 17.3 points, 6.5 assists and 3.1 steals per game while also grabbing 4.6 rebounds. He got it done in different ways in the Thunderbirds’ final two games. In the semifinal win over Omaha Westside, Hepburn exploded for 28 points while still dishing out 12 assists and registering six rebounds and three steals. The offense wasn’t there in the 64-62 win over Millard North in the championship game with seven points, but he finished with nine assists and three steals, and it was Hepburn’s passing to teammates for layups and his defense that helped key Bellevue West’s closing 16-0 run in the fourth quarter. Hepburn’s work in the weight room and his vision on the court will translate well into the Big Ten.