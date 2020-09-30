Chuck Byers

Age: 62
Occupation: Plant engineer, York Cold Storage
Political party: Republican
Address: 713 S. First Ave., McCool Junction
Website: chuckbyerscanidatesecc.com
Byers believes there is a lack of training for the skilled trades and Southeast Community College can fill an important need. He said he supports the Mike Rowe Works Foundation, which is a national foundation that works to support training in the trades.
SCC is funded through state appropriations, property taxes and tuition. How should SCC balance the “three-legged stool” of funding to be a good partner to the state, responsible to taxpayers and affordable for students?
SCC must control its budget. The Legislature must fund community colleges even as it works toward tax reform. Students cannot be expected to shoulder the increasing costs. To control costs it might be necessary to look at whether any programs can be consolidated to avoid overlaps. While looking at the SCC strategic plan one can see a solid plan for growth. We have to stick to this plan and ensure that taxpayers get the most bang for the buck.
Businesses in Nebraska continually say they need more qualified employees. What can SCC do to provide more trained workers for the state?
Trying to find qualified, skilled workers is extremely hard. As an employer I have seen firsthand the struggle to find high-quality candidates for skilled trade positions such as welders, electricians, mechanics, etc. I believe SCC needs to step up recruiting in the high schools. SCC must show to the public how valuable technical skills training is today and how much more in many cases students can immediately earn upon graduation, with much lower costs.
What role should SCC play in addressing issues of racial justice?
SCC is already trying to address this issue. I have looked at the code of conduct for SCC, and I believe that it covers in-depth many of the issues of racial justice. I feel that it is important that we continually remind everyone at SCC of these standards. All students, faculty and other employees and visitors to SCC must feel welcome and that their voices will be heard.
SCC is continuing to levy tax dollars to modernize its facilities. Do you agree with that plan? Why or why not?
I do agree with the plan to modernize the facilities at SCC. Many of the facilities are long past their expected useful life and in some cases are becoming unsafe. SCC can recruit more students to their already fantastic curriculum with modern facilities.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
As a society, I believe we are falling behind in training for skilled trades. SCC fills this most important need today. I want to make a difference and support the training today that will support us tomorrow. I feel that SCC is an important tool and we must do everything possible to support them and ensure the needs of students and faculty are met into the future. I feel that I can use my experience to help give that support.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!