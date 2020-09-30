Chuck Byers

Businesses in Nebraska continually say they need more qualified employees. What can SCC do to provide more trained workers for the state?

Trying to find qualified, skilled workers is extremely hard. As an employer I have seen firsthand the struggle to find high-quality candidates for skilled trade positions such as welders, electricians, mechanics, etc. I believe SCC needs to step up recruiting in the high schools. SCC must show to the public how valuable technical skills training is today and how much more in many cases students can immediately earn upon graduation, with much lower costs.

What role should SCC play in addressing issues of racial justice?

SCC is already trying to address this issue. I have looked at the code of conduct for SCC, and I believe that it covers in-depth many of the issues of racial justice. I feel that it is important that we continually remind everyone at SCC of these standards. All students, faculty and other employees and visitors to SCC must feel welcome and that their voices will be heard.

SCC is continuing to levy tax dollars to modernize its facilities. Do you agree with that plan? Why or why not?