Chris Rock’s live Netflix special will film in Baltimore this March in first event of its kind

Comedian Chris Rock’s new Netflix special will be a first-of-its-kind event, livestreaming on the platform without edits.

And it’s taking place in Baltimore.

Netflix announced Sunday the upcoming “global event” would stream live at 9 p.m. Central March 4 from an undisclosed Baltimore venue. It said additional details on “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” would be announced “soon.”

Spokespeople for the company did not immediately respond to an inquiry about from which venue Rock would appear or when tickets would go on sale.

The company said in November that Rock would become the first artist to perform on the platform for a “live, global streaming event.” It will be Rock’s second comedy special for Netflix, following 2018′s “Chris Rock: Tamborine.”

Since then, the comedian has made headlines for a comedy tour featuring some sold-out shows — and for a shocking incident at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles earlier this year when actor Will Smith slapped Rock in the face.

Rock appeared in Baltimore on the tour in April, where some tickets went for more than $600.

“I’m aight, I’m aight,” Rock told the crowd, adding he had “nicks and bruises” but that “for the most part, I’ve healed.”

He largely avoided directly speaking about the controversy at the show but did open up about how he believes people in America are scared they’re going to “offend someone.”

“Words only hurt if you’ve never been punched in the face,” Rock said during the 90-minute set.

He was also spotted during that trip in Fells Point at the Sound Garden record shop, between shows at the Lyric Performing Arts Center.

It appears unlikely that Rock’s March special will be a return to the Lyric, as the venue’s website lists a different event for March 4.

Netflix previously hosted a live, in-person comedy festival called “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival.” It sold more than 260,000 tickets, according to the company. At least some of the festival shows were taped and were later made available to watch.

The company’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, Robbie Praw, said in a November statement that Rock is “one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation.”

“We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history,” Praw said. “This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”