Chip shortage cut Stellantis production by 30% in third quarter, caused dip in revenues

North America, however, was one area where the company could benefit from higher inventory levels, Palmer said then. The company has prioritized production of its most profitable vehicles, but the severity of the shortage has even forced the company to cut production at times of key vehicles, such as pickups.

The chip shortage has been a dominant story in the industry this year, but when Palmer made his remarks in May, the company had expected the shortage to ease before the end of 2021.

During a webcast to discuss the quarterly results Thursday, Palmer noted that the production impact for the third quarter was worse than what the company had predicted this summer because of COVID-19 issues affecting suppliers in Southeast Asia that continued through September.

Palmer then offered a more optimistic view of the company's semiconductor squeeze for the current quarter.

"Our planning visibility regarding semiconductors continues to be rather limited. However, based on stabilization we've seen through the end of Q3 and into October so far, we're seeing some progress with some key suppliers, and we do expect moderate improvements in supply in Q4 compared to Q3," he said.