On Feb. 2, an 11-year-old girl underwent a medical exam and a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center, where she accused Randy Abbott of touching her sexually. A story on B5 of Wednesday's paper about Abbott's arrest for child sexual assault contained incorrect information.
