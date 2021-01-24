Chiefs-Bills

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce teamed up offensively to put the Kansas City Chiefs into the Super Bowl for the second straight year.

Mahomes was 29-for-38 passing for 325 yards and three touchdowns -- two to tight end Kelce -- as the defending champion Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City's star quarterback's performance comes on the heels off his exit from the AFC Divisional round win over the Cleveland Browns after a hit to the head. Mahomes cleared concussion protocol for Sunday's game.

The Chiefs will face Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field 31-26, in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

The Bills, who claimed their first playoff wins since 1995 earlier in the postseason, were led by Josh Allen, who threw for 287 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0