Chick-fil-A still has slowest drive-throughs — and the most popular

Time, it turns out, is relative at Chick-fil-A.

For clock watchers, drive-throughs at the Atlanta-based chain, which has two Lincoln locations, remain the slowest among major fast-food brands, most of which have seen wait times grow during the pandemic, according to a new annual study.

But Chick-fil-A customers aren’t buying it. They give the chain’s drive-through speed of service the best ratings of any of the brands tested, a separate new survey shows.

And packed drive-throughs at the chicken sandwich stop continue to gather top rankings in other measurements — perhaps making waits more tolerable.

Many restaurants around the nation saw business plummet amid coronavirus concerns and government-set restrictions early in the pandemic. Plenty of dining rooms have yet to reopen. But restaurants with drive-throughs had what turned out to be a strategic advantage in an era of social distancing.

Chick-fil-A, one of the largest U.S. restaurant chains by revenue, had some of the highest per-restaurant sales in its segment last year. It hasn’t publicly disclosed how its business has fared in recent months, but long drive-through lines that were common before the pandemic are still evident at some of its restaurants.