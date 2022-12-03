Have you heard of Black Dog Syndrome (BDS), also known as BBD or Big Black Dog Syndrome? It's a phenomenon... View on PetFinder
The woman told police that Joseph, 54, "pushed me on the couch and strangled me," police alleged in new court filings.
Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
Joseph was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a domestic service call from the coach's home, the Lincoln Police Department said in a news release.
In an era of flight trackers and internet sleuths, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts pulled off the ultimate heist ... on a Husker gameday, no less.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made his first staff hire, according to ESPN reports.
Rhule wanted to keep his conversation with Frost private, but he said he did ask Frost for input on the assistant coaches that worked for him.
“Coach (Rhule) is pretty impressive," said one Lincoln high school coach of Matt Rhule, who joined his assistants in meeting with recruits from the state.
Matt Rhule's early recruiting activity follows a blueprint he laid out on Monday: speed, and a focus on specific areas of the country.
Matt Rhule said he would ditch his suit later to get to work. But Monday was fun — a spectacle that made obvious how excited both he and Nebraska were.
Not all of Rhule’s longtime assistants will find their way to Lincoln, but many are likely to. The next few weeks will reveal just who the new arrivals will be.
