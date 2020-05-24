Charity golf results

The Match: Champions for Charity
Sunday's results
Medalist Golf Club
Hobe Sound, Fla.
7,242 yards, par-72
Front 9: Four-Ball
Hole;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9
Par;4;4;5;3;4;4;5;3;4
Woods;4;4;4;X;5;4;4;X;4
Manning;6;4;5;2;6;3;5;2;4
Mickelson;4;4;6;3;5;4;5;2;4
Brady;5;5;7;4;X;5;4;3;X
Back 9: Modified Alternate Shot
Hole;10;11;12;13;14;15;16;17;18
Par;4;4;3;5;4;4;3;5;4
Woods/Manning;4;3;3;6;5;4;2;5;4
Mickelson/Brady;4;2;3;6;4;4;2;5;4
Woods/Manning win 1 up.
