Charity golf results

MIAMI - When Judy Eitneier received a $1,200 check from the Internal Revenue Service last month made out to her mother, she was puzzled. "What? Why?" Eitneier said, describing her reaction. "Mother is dead." In its haste to revive the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, the IRS has been sending $1,200 stimulus checks to dead people. The federal tax-collecting agency won't divulge how many ...