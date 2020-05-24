You are the owner of this article.
Charity golf results
Charity golf results

The Match: Champions for Charity

Sunday's results

Medalist Golf Club

Hobe Sound, Fla.

7,242 yards, par-72

Front 9: Four-Ball

Hole;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9

Par;4;4;5;3;4;4;5;3;4

Woods;4;4;4;X;5;4;4;X;4

Manning;6;4;5;2;6;3;5;2;4

Mickelson;4;4;6;3;5;4;5;2;4

Brady;5;5;7;4;X;5;4;3;X

Back 9: Modified Alternate Shot

Hole;10;11;12;13;14;15;16;17;18

Par;4;4;3;5;4;4;3;5;4

Woods/Manning;4;3;3;6;5;4;2;5;4

Mickelson/Brady;4;2;3;6;4;4;2;5;4

Woods/Manning win 1 up.

